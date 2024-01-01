x

January 1, 2024

New Year Ushered in With Messages from New Mayors, Fireworks in Athens, Thessaloniki

January 1, 2024
By Athens News Agency
Greece New Year
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during New Year's celebrations in Athens, Greece, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

New Athens Mayor Haris Doukas called on Athenians to remember the value of community and solidarity, in his message shortly before the New Year was ushered in on Monday. “I invite you to believe in small and large miracles alike that could happen if we all join forces, for an Athens that is greener, more creative, and to reduce inequalities that plague our society,” Doukas said.

At a stage set on Syntagma Square, well-known Greek singers Nikos Portokaloglou and Marina Satti performed, with Nancy Zabetoglou and Thanassis Anagnostopoulos as presenters of the musical program. Opening the performances were the Athens Philharmonic Orchestra with holiday songs, and other musicians.

The coming of the New Year was then celebrated with fireworks.

In Thessaloniki, fireworks and other optical effects illuminated the centrally located Aristotelous Square. The square had also been decorated with small lanterns placed shortly before the new year by initiative of the city’s Trade Association.

New Thessaloniki Mayor Stelios Angeloudis said in his New Year’s message that “it is time to love our city and fellow citizens more, and to respond to our time’s challenges with more solidarity, hope, optimism, and creativity. We can, and we will achieve this!”

Japan Issues Tsunami Warnings After a Series of Very Strong Earthquakes Shook its Coastline

TOKYO (AP) — Japan issued tsunami alerts and ordered evacuations following a series of earthquakes on Monday that started a fire and trapped people under rubble on the west coast of its main island.

NEW YORK (AP) — A driver fleeing police in Manhattan early Monday morning sped onto a sidewalk and injured seven pedestrians, including a woman who was pinned under a food truck struck by the sedan, according to police.

ALBANY, N.Y.

A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her young children and injuring a third was arrested Saturday in the United Kingdom, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

