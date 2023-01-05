New US Message to Turkey to Stop Threats against Greece

Politics

ATHENS – The message that the United States encourages all states to resolve maritime delimitation issues in accordance with International Law was sent by the US State Department regarding the possibility of extending Greek territorial waters to 12 miles south of Crete. Responding to a related question from Greek correspondents, the representative of the State Department noted that the US position on respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries remains unchanged.

As he pointed out, “there is no change in the long-term position of the US. We believe that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected and protected. As a matter of principle, we encourage all states to resolve maritime delimitation issues peacefully in accordance with International Law. While the United States generally does not take sides on other states’ maritime border disputes, we call on all parties to refrain from any actions that risk escalating tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean. We continue to encourage our allies and partners to work together to maintain peace and security in the region and to resolve disputes diplomatically. We urge all our allies to avoid threats and provocative rhetoric that will only increase tension and help no one.”