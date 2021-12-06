New UN Special Envoy Colin Stewart Arrives on Cyprus

Politics

NICOSIA – Colin Stewart, appointed Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus by UN Secretary General António Guterres in November, has arrived at the Cyprus Republic to assume his duties, it was announced on Monday.

Stewart, who succeeded fellow-Canadian Elizabeth Spehar, was a Canadian diplomat from 1990 to 1997 and has over 28 years of experience in peace and security and international affairs.

A video from the UN Cyprus site on Twitter shows him making statements on his arrival to the island republic:

Top @UN official in #Cyprus, Colin Stewart, arrives on the island. “I am honoured to be here in Cyprus as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Deputy Special Adviser." 🎥Watch his full message below: pic.twitter.com/DUnGXUIGev — UN Cyprus (@UN_CYPRUS) December 6, 2021

(ANA-MPA/M. Kalogeraki)