December 6, 2021

Politics

New UN Special Envoy Colin Stewart Arrives on Cyprus

December 6, 2021
By Athens News Agency
COLIN
UN special envoy Colin Stewart. (Photo via Twitter)

NICOSIA – Colin Stewart, appointed Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus by UN Secretary General António Guterres in November, has arrived at the Cyprus Republic to assume his duties, it was announced on Monday.

Stewart, who succeeded fellow-Canadian Elizabeth Spehar, was a Canadian diplomat from 1990 to 1997 and has over 28 years of experience in peace and security and international affairs.

A video from the UN Cyprus site on Twitter shows him making statements on his arrival to the island republic:

(ANA-MPA/M. Kalogeraki)

RELATED

Politics
Turkey Says Mosque Attacks on Cyprus Won’t Go “Unanswered”

ANKARA — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that attacks on Muslim houses of worship on Cyprus would “not go unanswered” following reports of an attempted arson attack on a mosque on the southern, internationally-recognized Greek Cypriot part of the divided Mediterranean island.

Politics
US Backs Cyprus Over Turkey for Offshore Energy Drilling Rights
Politics
Turkey Won’t Let ExxonMobil, Foreign Energy Firms Drill Off Cyprus

