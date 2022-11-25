x

November 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Culture

New This Week: “Riches,” Robert Downey Sr. and BTS’ RM

November 25, 2022
By Associated Press
The Stream
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Riches," a series premiering Dec. 2 on Amazon, left, and "Sr.," a documentary premiering on Netflix on Dec. 2. (Amazon via AP, left, and Netflix via AP)

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Robert Downey Jr. affectionately pays tribute to this late father, Robert Downey Sr. in “Sr.,” an intimate documentary the younger Downey spent three years filming with his dad before his death in 2021 at 85. Downey Sr. was a noted cult filmmaker in the ’60s and ’70s. His freewheeling movies also featured his son’s first steps into acting, and had a profound influence on him. “Sr.,” which debuts Friday, Dec. 2, on Netflix, lovingly celebrates their on and off screen life together.

— Joanna Hogg, the British filmmaker of the stunning two-part memory piece “The Souvenir,” reteams with longtime collaborator Tilda Swinton in “The Eternal Daughter.” The film, which opens in theaters and on video on demand Friday, Dec. 2, is a ghost story. Swinton plays a middle-aged filmmaker on a cozy and quiet holiday with her elderly mother, who is also played by Swinton. “The Eternal Daughter,” which premiered earlier this fall at the Venice Film Festival, hauntingly digs into the joy and guilt that can come from mining one’s family for fiction.

— Little is as festive as a good screwball comedy. Thankfully, for the holiday season, the Criterion Collection has gathered together some of the best for a series of pure cinematic bliss, beginning Thursday. Many of the classics are here — Howard Hawks’ “His Girl Friday,” Preston Sturges’ “The Palm Beach Story,” Ernst Lubitsch’s “To Be or Not to Be.” If they have for any reason passed you by, seek out “The Awful Truth” (1937), with Cary Grant and Irene Dunn as a divorcing couple sharing custody of a Wire Fox Terrier; and Mitchell Leisen’s “Midnight” (1939), with Claudette Colbert, John Barrymore and a taxi-driving Don Ameche.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Just in time for Christmas, BTS’ RM will release his debut solo album, “Indigo,” on Friday, Dec. 2. In a statement, the singer said he worked on the collection for four years and “it will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in it.” RM has previously released a pair of mixtapes, 2018’s “Mono” and 2015’s “RM,” but “Indigo” has been described as his first full-length effort. The seven-member K-pop supergroup BTS announced a hiatus for members to pursue individual music releases. In October, Jin debuted his first solo single “The Astronaut.”

— Half Alive deserve to get your full attention. The trio’s “Conditions of a Punk” arrives Friday, Dec. 2, with their unique brand of R&B, funk, indie pop, alternative rock, soul and disco, which some compare to Twenty One Pilots, a band they have opened for on the road. Half Alive is composed of lead vocalist Josh Taylor, drummer Brett Kramer and bassist J. Tyler Johnson and was formed in 2016 in Long Beach, California. New singles include the lushly pop “Did I Make You Up?” and “High Up,” which goes from Mumford & Sons to Coldplay in under 4 minutes.

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— Family secrets, betrayal and power struggles are abundant in the new Amazon Prime Video series “Riches.” When a self-made cosmetics king and the patriarch of an affluent Black family in London suffers a stroke, his surviving relatives from two sets of families swoop in to take control of his empire. The stakes are high and so is the level of drama. All six-episodes of the show featuring a cast that includes Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie, and Sarah Niles, drop on Friday, Dec. 2. Show creator and writer Abby Ajayi worked previously on ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder” and the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.”

— You don’t have to be Clark Griswold to appreciate — or judge — a home’s outdoor holiday display. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” returns to ABC on Monday with two episodes beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Now in its 10th season, each episode follows four families across the U.S. as they trick out the front of their homes with holiday cheer. Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak choose a winning display and the winning family is awarded a Light Fight trophy and a cash prize of $50,000.

— Alicia Rancilio

VIDEO GAMES

— “Marvel’s Midnight Suns” adds a dash of strategy to the usual superhero slugfest. You are the Hunter, a demon-slayer who’s invited to join more familiar names like Wolverine, Scarlet Witch and Blade in a campaign to stop a terrifying threat from the supernatural side of the Marvel Universe. It’s not a test of your reflexes — instead, you need to figure out when and where to play cards to unleash your most effective attacks. “Midnight Suns” comes from 2K Games’ Firaxis studio, known for brainier challenges like “Civilization” and “XCOM.” It arrives Friday, Dec. 2, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox X/S. Xbox One and PC.

— Fans of “Dead Space,” the beloved 2008 science fiction thriller, should check out Krafton’s “The Callisto Protocol.” It’s the debut game from Striking Distance, a studio launched by “Dead Space” co-creator Glen Schofield. The protagonist, Jacob Lee, is an inmate of a maximum-security penitentiary on one of Jupiter’s moons — and if that’s not bad enough, most of the other prisoners are turning into monsters. At least Jacob has a high-tech arsenal, including a weapon that warps gravity itself. Blast off for Callisto on Friday, Dec. 2, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox X/S. Xbox One and PC.

— Lou Kesten

 

RELATED

Cinema
Review: A Portrait of an Artist in Venice-Winning Doc

Nan Goldin, the subject of Laura Poitras' Venice Film Festival-winning documentary " All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," is a name you probably either know well or not at all.

Music
New Musical Brings High-Energy World of K-Pop to Broadway
Arts
Renowned Greek Artists, Jewelers and More Donate Items for THI’s Online Auction

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Search Effort Intensifies after Indonesia Quake Killed 271

CIANJUR, Indonesia — More rescuers and volunteers were deployed Wednesday in devastated areas on Indonesia's main island of Java to search for the dead and missing from an earthquake that killed at least 271 people.

ATHENS - Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis attended a ceremony held at the Elefsina Shipyard to welcome the arrival on Friday of the first merchant ship - the supramax freighter "Star Cleo" built in 2013 - to dock there for repairs in almost five years.

WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden speaks about the "scourge" of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on semi-automatic weapons.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Netflix's trailblazing DVD-by-mail rental service has been relegated as a relic in the age of video streaming, but there is still a steady — albeit shrinking — audience of diehards like Amanda Konkle who are happily paying to receive those discs in the iconic red-and-white envelopes.

ATHENS – While visiting the Greek capital on an international trip, Missouri Gov.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.