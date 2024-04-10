x

April 10, 2024

New Tax Bill Improving Citizen Transactions, Reducing Fines for Taxpayers is Tabled in Parliament

April 9, 2024
By Athens News Agency
Greece Same Sex Marriage
FILE - (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

ATHENS – A draft law reforming the Code of Taxation Process was tabled in parliament on Tuesday night, following the conclusion of public consultation.

It upgrades the Greek taxation system utilizing new technologies, improves technical issues related to payment of debts and rationalizing the process’ rules, and foresees up to a 50% reduction in fines if the taxpayer does not contest the result of audits and accept the additional tax levelled.

In addition, it also includes the exclusion of 1 million taxpayers from submitting annual tax returns if their income is derived exclusively from wages and pensions. In this case, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) will autofill the annual return and the taxpayer will have the opportunity to object before the tax deadline.

Commenting on the bill, National Economy and Economics Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said the new Code of Taxation Process will “resolve decades-long outstanding issues and allow us to make significant process toward enforcing transparency in terms of the contact and transactions a taxpayer has with tax authorities.”

Woman in Critical Condition after Brutal Attack, Robbery outside St. Demetrios Jamaica

JAMAICA HILLS, NY – A 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was brutally punched in an attack and robbery on the steps of St.

The federal program that helps pay for groceries for millions of low-income mothers, babies and young kids will soon emphasize more fruits, vegetables and whole grains, as well as provide a wider choice of foods from different cultures.

PHOENIX  — Democrats pounced Tuesday on an Arizona Supreme Court ruling that permits enforcement of an 1864 law effectively banning abortion in the state, blaming former President Donald Trump and Republicans and pressing for political advantage on an issue that could dominate a critical 2024 battleground.

JAMAICA HILLS, NY – A 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was brutally punched in an attack and robbery on the steps of St.

LONDON  — Nobel prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs, who proposed the existence of the so-called “God particle” that helped explain how matter formed after the Big Bang, has died at age 94, the University of Edinburgh said Tuesday.

