x

October 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

New SYRIZA Leader Kasselakis Addresses Party MPs for the First Time on Thursday

October 6, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[364033] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΚΟΙΝΟΒΟΥΛΕΥΤΙΚΗΣ ΟΜΑΔΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
New SYRIZA leader Kasselakis addresses party MPs for the first time on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Newly elected SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis called for “unity, proposals, and action” when he addressed the party’s parliamentary group for the first time on Thursday.

Kasselakis spoke of a political struggle to be carried out in a spirit of unity, solidarity, pursued collectively and in a democratic manner.

Syriza has a set of complete, implementable proposals that are based on people’s needs, the main opposition leader said, while charging the government with having exhibited nothing but arrogance during its tenure.

He also pointed out that he recognizes the responsibilities and obligations before Greece and the party members in his new position, including “serving the ideas and principels of the Left, of the progressive and democratic world.”

The new party leader strongly condemned Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for “no knowing how the 500 million euros allocated to antiflooding projects after Ianos were ‘gobbled up,” after the storm in 2020, while he called on the PM to bring the issues of the equality in marriage for gay couples to Parliament.

After mentioning the 2022 wiretapping scandal and the government’s handling of it, Kasselakis underlined that when Syriza becomes government again, the judicial system and its officials “will never have to endure [political] pressure or influence,” and that Syriza will provide them with “undivided support, both practical and institutional, to serve their roles uninterrupted.”

RELATED

Society
Greece’s Storms, Floods Wreaked Havoc for Apple Growers, Crop Woes

ATHENS - Two summer rain storms that brought Biblical-era foods submerging much of central Greece’s agricultural heartland, including Thessaly, also brought devastation to apple orchards, cutting deep into supply expectations.

Society
With Prices Soaring in Greece, Thieves Steal 37 Tons of Stored Olive Oil 
Politics
Refuting Turkish Reports, Greece Says Still Arming Aegean Islands

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.