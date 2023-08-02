New Song by Peter Douskalis and Elena Chris Set to Be Released September 1

Culture

The new song ‘Thelo Na Me Thes’ by Panel is set to be released on September 1. Photo: Courtesy of Panel / Peter Douskalis and Elena Chris

NEW YORK – Thelo Na Me Thes (Θέλω να με θες) – the new, soon-to-be hit single from Panel is set to be released on September 1. Peter Douskalis and Elena Chris, the songwriting and performing powerhouses have brought to the market a new original single that blends the groovy elements of American R&B, disco, and funk music with the sensual stylings and exotic ethnic intoxications of Greek lyricism.

Panel, a collaboration of Douskalis and Chris, is a project that blends together their passions in American music, Greek music, original music, Sounds of Cyprus, and education programs.

Peter Douskalis, songwriter, is the co-founder and Music Director of Sounds of Cyprus and is a substitute guitarist on various Broadway and off-Broadway shows such as The Lion King and Hamilton. He has also substituted as musician on the Broadway shows Dear Evan Hansen, School of Rock, Mean Girls, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Caroline or Change, and has a Grammy nomination as a participating musician on the New Broadway Cast Album of Caroline, or Change, in the category of Musical Theatre.

Elena Chris, lyricist, was born and raised in Cyprus. Her love for music began at an early age and continued with piano and vocal lessons. She has appeared on Cypriot television shows such as the Traditional Night on RIK. Chris is also co-founder and Artistic Director of Sounds of Cyprus and has appeared on Greek and Cypriot channels Alpha, Antenna, and ERT. She has collaborated with several renowned artists in the field of music. Her voice can be heard all over the world as Sounds of Cyprus and her efforts have caught the attention of American and Greek universities including Princeton University and Ionian University where she has performed. She performs regularly across New York City and has sung in the Broadway cabaret scene ‘Broadway Rocks’ and ‘Disney Villains’. Due to her versatility both stylistically and linguistically Chris has performed in a variety of music scenes.

‘Thelo Na Me Thes’ blends Douskalis’ musical upbringing and his interest in the music of Nile Rodgers, Sister Sledge, Donna Summer, and Michael Jackson, with Elena’s sensual lyricism in the Greek language that ties the whole piece together into a contemporary Greek funk/pop hit. Elena Chris sings, Peter Douskalis plays guitars, and the recorded band consists of some of New York City’s finest professional session and Broadway musicians. Dave D’aranjo (Hamilton on Broadway) plays bass, Shelby Blenzinger-McKay (SIX and Aladdin on Broadway) plays percussion, Brad Bailey (Legally Blonde Broadway Tour) plays drums, and Nicholas Connors (orchestrator for PBS) plays piano.

The song will have you up and dancing from start to finish and will leave you wanting more. The release date is set for September 1 on streaming platforms.

For more information and current releases: www.PanelBand.com

Contact

+1-347-234-5609

[email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/official.panel/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/official.panel/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@official.panel

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@panelband