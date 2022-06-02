x

June 2, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 62ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Associations

New Rochelle Golf Outing Honors AHEPA Supreme President

June 2, 2022
By The National Herald
AHEPA New Rochelle IMG_3151
On May 24, the James Plevritis-Joseph C. Keane Evzone New Rochelle AHEPA Chapter 405 hosted their annual Golf Outing, left to right: Deacon Patrick Baumgarth, Holy Trinity President George Kourakos, Past Supreme Governor Tom Dushas, Fr. Demetrios Balidis, Fr. Nicholas Anctil, Chairman Phil Koutsis, AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas, Chapter President Harry Fotiadis, Board of Trustees Chairman Joe Keane, Board of Trustees Vice Chairman James Zafiros, Chief Financial Officer Nicholas Kinas, Chapter Athletic Director Costa Papademetriou, George Papademetriou, and John Copulos. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – On May 24, the James Plevritis-Joseph C. Keane Evzone New Rochelle AHEPA Chapter 405 hosted their annual Golf Outing at the Leewood Golf Club in Eastchester, NY. The nearly 200 people in attendance, a mix of golfers and dinner guests, enjoyed one of the highlights of the evening, when the Chapter presented AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas with a special award for his outstanding contribution to Hellenism. Upon receiving the award in his response, he acknowledged the Chapter’s outstanding year-round outreach into various segments of the New Rochelle Community. It was a magnificent evening filled with joy and gratitude and the AHEPA spirit prevailed. Proceeds benefit AHEPA scholarship and charity funds. The Chapter expressed a special thank you to Golf Chairman Phil Koutsis and his committee for the innovative approach to the event.

 

RELATED

Associations
New Rochelle AHEPA Chapter 405 Celebrates AHEPA Sunday

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – On May 15, the James Plevritis-Joseph C.

Associations
Port Jefferson AHEPA Chapter 319 Awards Annual Scholarships
Associations
Syracuse AHEPA Chapter 37 Remembers Our Fallen Heroes

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Inauguration of the First Direct Flight from Boston to Athens

BOSTON – The first direct flight of Delta Airlines from Boston to Athens after twenty five years was inaugurated May 27 in Boston’s Logan Airport with the raising of the Greek flag, Greek dances by the Metropolis of Boston Dance group, messages and greetings, and Greek food and pastries.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings