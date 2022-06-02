New Rochelle Golf Outing Honors AHEPA Supreme President

Associations

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – On May 24, the James Plevritis-Joseph C. Keane Evzone New Rochelle AHEPA Chapter 405 hosted their annual Golf Outing at the Leewood Golf Club in Eastchester, NY. The nearly 200 people in attendance, a mix of golfers and dinner guests, enjoyed one of the highlights of the evening, when the Chapter presented AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas with a special award for his outstanding contribution to Hellenism. Upon receiving the award in his response, he acknowledged the Chapter’s outstanding year-round outreach into various segments of the New Rochelle Community. It was a magnificent evening filled with joy and gratitude and the AHEPA spirit prevailed. Proceeds benefit AHEPA scholarship and charity funds. The Chapter expressed a special thank you to Golf Chairman Phil Koutsis and his committee for the innovative approach to the event.