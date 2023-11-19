New Rochelle AHEPA Chapter 405 and Philoptochos Honor Veterans

Protopresbyter Fr. Nicholas Anctil, Fr. Demetrios Balidis, Ladies Philoptochos President Agathy Gerkis, AHEPA President Harry Fotiadis, Members of Philoptochos and AHEPA, Boy Scout Pack #325, and Troop Leader Mr. Andrew Yiannakos. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)
NEW ROCHELLE, NY – The James Plevritis-Joseph C. Keane Evzone Chapter #405, in partnership with the Ladies Philoptochos Society of Holy Trinity Church, on November 12, had the honor of presenting a total of $1,000, in Stop and Shop, and ShopRite grocery cards to the James J. Peters Medical Center of the Bronx. Ladies Philoptochos Member Maria Fotiadis, and Ladies Philoptochos President Agathy Gerkis, along with AHEPA Chapter President Harry Fotiadis, presented food cards to Mr. Shawn Kingston, Chief of Development and Civic Engagement, at the Center. The presentation occurred at the end of the liturgy and was presided over by Protopresbyter Fr. Nicholas Anctil and Fr. Demetrios Balidis, of Holy Trinity Church.
The Chapter’s tradition of honoring all Veterans of its community, both living and deceased, was a beautiful display upon the Solea of the Church. An added highlight was the presentation of Thank You cards for the Veterans, made up by the young Boy Scouts of Holy Trinity Pack #325, and presided over by Andrew Yiannakos of Holy Trinity Scouting, along with several care packages from the American Legion, Valhalla Post, presented by John Anastasiou.
