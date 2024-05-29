New Rochelle AHEPA Ch. 405 Supports The Guidance Center, Honors AHEPA Sunday

Associations

New Rochelle Chapter 405 with Rev. Fr. Demetrios Balidis on AHEPA Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in New Rochelle, NY. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – The James Plevritis-Joseph C. Keane Evzone New Rochelle AHEPA Chapter 405 hosted their annual Golf Outing at the Leewood Golf Club in Eastchester, NY, on May 21. The Evzone Chapter was blessed with a beautiful spring day in which nearly 120 golfers and dinner guests were able to enjoy the spectacular event, and show their support of the Hellenic ideals of education and philanthropy.

Golf Committee Chairman Phil Koutsis lauded his team for their tireless efforts to make this event such a success. The Golf Committee consisted of Chapter President Harry Fotiadis, George Curtis, Norman Fell, Costa Papademetriou, George Papademetriou, John Copulos, Chapter Vice President Nick Kinas, Holy Trinity Parish Members, Parish Council Members and Ladies Philoptochos Society Members, Constance Mavrovitis, Cynthia Herzegovitch, Tara Fell, and Kathy Pandekakes.

The Golf Committee continued its commitment to the Chapter’s annual Scholarship program and also chose to support The Guidance Center of Westchester this year by presenting a check in the amount of $5,000, to the Development Director, Mr. Ryan Hirt and the CCC Program Director Ms. Kimberly Morales. It is very important to note that The Guidance Center is an integral part of the Westchester Community, and was most thankful and honored to be chosen. The donation will be geared to the CCC program, which The Guidance Center runs through ACCESS: Supports for Living, and will support individuals between the ages of 16-24, in various areas, such as mental illness, substance abuse, poverty, homelessness, and college and career development.

The Chapter wishes to thank all of its sponsors for their continued support over the years and would like to give mention to some of the major supporters, UNTUCKit men’s clothing, Carol Lambos and Peter Junge, Compass Rose Insurance, AG Williams Painting, Sylvester Karagis, the Soures Family, and the Rupert Johnson Foundation.

New Rochelle AHEPA Chapter 405 Celebrates AHEPA Sunday

On May 19, the James Plevritis-Joseph C. Keane Evzone New Rochelle AHEPA Chapter 405 joined all AHEPA Brothers across the nation in the celebration of AHEPA Sunday.

Fr. Demetrios Balidis of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church read prayers in memory of the Chapter’s Brothers who were no longer with us, and wished all of the Brothers present, good health and long life. Fr. Balidis went on to read the Archbishop’s Encyclical to the entire parish and then introduced Chapter President Harry Fotiadis.

The President spoke of the Brothers who helped build the Chapter, the Church and the

Community over the years, and the importance of the Chapter working together with the Church community, the Ladies Philoptochos, and the New Rochelle community. The job of Faith, Hellenism, Charity, and Brotherhood, cannot be done alone. Working with these important organizations, ministries, and incredible people has made the Chapter strong and relevant. It is a job that requires commitment and caring from everyone involved. A team effort!

Many of the Brothers who were present that day, along with Fr. Balidis gathered for a photo on the Church’s solea.