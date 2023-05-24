New Public Art Exhibit Flutters into Greektown – The Dance of Psyche Opens June 2

Culture

Greektown Chicago presents its new outdoor art exhibit The Dance of Psyche June 2-spring 2024 features works by Mark Nelson, Juan Cano, Bonnie Loboda, Arlene Turner-Crawford, and Terry Poulos, among others. Photo: Greektown Chicago

CHICAGO – Greektown Chicago presents its new outdoor art exhibit, a kaleidoscope of butterflies titled ‘The Dance of Psyche’ with 26 vibrant three-dimensional sculptures that showcase the creativity of 13 professional or emerging artists, two Chicagoland high schools and 11 local Greek language schools, at Elysian Field, 401 S Halsted Street, with an official ribbon-cutting on Friday, June 2 and then moved throughout the neighborhood to line Halsted Street from Monroe to Van Buren Streets. The exhibit will run through spring 2024.

The project is rooted in Greek culture, mythology and geography. Psyche is the goddess of the soul often represented as a beautiful woman with butterfly wings; Aristotle gave the butterfly the name “psyche” (the Greek word for soul); and the Greek island of Rhodes is famous for its Butterfly Valley (Petaloudes), a lush nature preserve.

“Most everywhere in the world the butterfly symbolizes beauty and grace,” said Greektown Special Service Area (SSA) #16 Commissioner and Arts Committee Chair Eve Moran. “And this delicate creature carries a deeply spiritual meaning in many different cultures. We’re sure this butterfly art display will enchant both children and adults as they walk through Greektown for the enjoyment of dinner, drinks or other treats.”

The Dance of Psyche is sponsored by Greektown SSA #16, the neighborhood’s business improvement district, in partnership with the Chicago Greektown Educational Foundation. Through this association, eleven Chicago-area Greek schools are participating in the Psyche exhibit: Guardian Angel Orthodox Day School, Holy Apostles Greek School, Holy Cross Sophocles Greek School, Koraes Elementary School, Plato Academy, St. Demetrios Pythagoras Children’s Academy, St. Demetrios Solon Greek School, St. George Greek School, St. John the Baptist Pythagoras Greek School, St. Nectarios Day School, and St. Spyridon Plutarchos Academy.

This year, the Greektown SSA #16 Arts Committee has also invited students from two local high schools to participate in this project. Art students from Argo Community High School in Summit, IL, will contribute with a mosaic piece. Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, graduated from Argo and was the inspiration behind the recently unveiled monument by sculptor Sonja Henderson honoring Mamie Till-Mobley; the piece fittingly features butterflies in the design. Additionally, students and teachers from Holy Trinity High School attended an event in tribute to Till-Mobley, and thus are contributing to the Dance of Psyche with a sculpture painted by their entire senior class.

More details on the exhibit can be found at www.greektownchicago.org.