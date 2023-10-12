New Podcast ‘Born Greek – Made American’ Highlights True Story of Illegal Adoptions

General News

The new podcast Born Greek - Made American is available online and on all major podcast platforms. Photo: Courtesy of iMEdD

ATHENS – Family secrets, communist connections, and an international adoption scandal are just the beginning of the real-life story highlighted in the new podcast titled Born Greek – Made American, a co-production of Melon Media and iMEdD (Incubator for Media Education and Development), a nonprofit organization founded in 2018 with the exclusive donation of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). Its mission is to support and promote the transparency, credibility and independence in journalism on the grounds of securing meritocracy and excellence in the field.

In 1952, during the Cold War, four men are executed in Athens as communists, accused of espionage and betrayal. One of them is Ilias Argyriadis.

In 1955, two of Argyriadis’ three daughters are sent to America against their will to be adopted by a Greek-American couple. Their adoption is one of the many that occurred between Greece and the U.S. during the Cold War and remained secret for years.

In a five-episode podcast, Katerina Bakogianni explores the scandal of the adoption of the young girls within the broader context of dominance and submission between the two countries.

In the first episode, listeners will hear about Joan and her sister Kathryn who were adopted from Greece in 1955 under strange circumstances. Years later, Joan’s son David discovers an unbelievable secret. His grandfather was a high profile communist who was executed by the Greek State. And there is also a third sister in Greece.

The podcast is based on the book ‘Adoption, Memory and Cold War Greece: Kid pro quo?’ by Gonda Van Steen, published by the University of Michigan Press in 2019.

In episode two, titled ‘Effie: A Life in Waiting,’ Effie has been searching for her sisters Joan and Kathryn her whole life. The three of them were forcefully separated by the police after the execution of their father. A CIA agent confirms that the U.S. played a heavy hand in the persecution of Greek communists in the 1950s. Joan and Kathryn were part of an international adoption scandal that sent thousands of Greek babies to America.

All the episodes are available online: https://podcast.imedd.org/en/channel/born-greek-made-american/ and on all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, and Amazon Music.