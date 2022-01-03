x

January 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 32ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

New NYC Mayor Says Kids Safe in School Despite Virus Surge

January 3, 2022
By Associated Press
Virus Outbreak Schools
FILE — Teachers from the Earth School speak out on issues related to lack of coronavirus testing outside P.S. 64, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

NEW YORK — New York City’s newly sworn-in mayor insisted Monday that schools would open for in-person learning despite an omicron-fueled surge in COVID-19 infections, saying administrative staffers would pinch-hit for absent teachers.

“Where we see a drop in staffing we’re going to draw from our pool of employees who are waiting,” Democrat Eric Adams said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” adding: “If you have a teaching license we want you in that classroom, in that school building. And we’re going to shift and adjust in real time.”

Adams’ predecessor, Bill de Blasio, announced a plan last week to reopen schools after the holiday break with increased surveillance COVID-19 testing and at-home COVID-19 tests sent home with students who have an infected classmate.

Adams, who took office on Saturday, said the plan will ensure that students are safe.

“Parents, bring your children to school. We are going to be safe and we will be open to educate our children,” he said.

The United Federation of Teachers has asked Adams to postpone in-person learning for a week to assess potential staffing shortages given the rise in COVID-19 cases across the city and the nation. The city reported more than 35,000 new infections on Saturday.

The city Department of Education website listed eight schools that were closed because of the virus, out of about 1,700.

 

RELATED

Society
Snow Μoves into Μid-Atlantic; Federal Offices Closed in DC

A winter storm packing heavy snow was blowing into the nation's capital on Monday, closing government offices and schools.

Politics
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Ηospitalized with Ιntestinal Οbstruction
Politics
Biden’s Words on Voting Rights Meet Call to Action After 1/6

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

NEW YORK - Adhering to the city's COVID measures, the Greek-American community celebrated the new year at various nightclubs in Astoria.

United States

Meet Yanni Georgoulakis, one of the biggest Food & Travel content creators in the world.

General News

It's infamous for a lead water health crisis but Flint, Michigan is also home to The White Horse Tavern, owned by brothers Steve and Chris Poulos, which was named a Best Local Eats by the site Mlive-The Flint Journal.

General News

General News

Video

2 Μissing in Ηuge Colorado Fire as Investigation Continues

LOUISVILLE, Colo — Search teams looked for two missing people in the smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire while people who escaped the flames sorted through the charred remnants of their homes to see what was left.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings