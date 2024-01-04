New Ministers Sworn in at Greece’s Presidential Mansion on Thursday

The new ministers and deputy ministers of the Government are sworn in before the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Thursday January 4, 2024. (YORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – The newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers were sworn in at the Presidential Mansion on Thursday, before President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The swearing-in was conducted by the Chief Secretary of the Holy Synod, Archimandrite Ioannis Karamouzis.
They included the following:
– Spyridon-Adonis Georgiadis, Health Minister
– Michalis Chryssochoidis, Citizen Protection Minister
– Domna-Maria Michailidou, Minister of Labor and Social Insurance
– Pavlos Marinakis, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister (government spokesperson)
– Ioanna Lytrivi, Deputy Education, Religions and Sports Minister
– Andreas Nikolakopoulos, Deputy Citizen Protection Minister.
ATHENS - Nearly 700 people headed into the new year the right way: with their running shoes on at the SNF RUN: 2024 FIRST RUN, raising more than €7K to support the valuable work of the nonprofits ARSIS and THEOTOKOS to help kids in need in Greece.
ATHENS - The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) welcomes 2024
Τhe magic of the holidays culminates at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) with a big, open-to-all party on New Year's Eve! Music, dancing, light installations, choreographed fountains, games, and strolls were just a small part of this event! The firework show gave the necessary sparkle to the New Year and the best kick-off for the starting line of the SNF RUN: 2024 FIRST RUN race, which is organized by the nonprofit Regeneration & Progress.
It's rare, if not unprecedented, for two opposing political leaders – especially one being the Prime Minister of the country and the other the Leader of the official opposition – to choose a specific journalistic medium to convey their New Year's messages.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war interrupted the first day of California's legislative session on Wednesday, forcing the state Assembly to adjourn moments after convening.
