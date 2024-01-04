x

New Ministers Sworn in at Greece’s Presidential Mansion on Thursday

January 4, 2024
By Athens News Agency
[366209] ΟΡΚΩΜΟΣΙΑ ΕΝΩΠΙΟΝ ΤΗΣ ΠτΔ ΤΩΝ ΝΕΩΝ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΥΦΥΠΟΥΡΓΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΗΣ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
The new ministers and deputy ministers of the Government are sworn in before the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Thursday January 4, 2024. (YORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers were sworn in at the Presidential Mansion on Thursday, before President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The swearing-in was conducted by the Chief Secretary of the Holy Synod, Archimandrite Ioannis Karamouzis.

They included the following:

– Spyridon-Adonis Georgiadis, Health Minister

– Michalis Chryssochoidis, Citizen Protection Minister

– Domna-Maria Michailidou, Minister of Labor and Social Insurance

– Pavlos Marinakis, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister (government spokesperson)

– Ioanna Lytrivi, Deputy Education, Religions and Sports Minister

– Andreas Nikolakopoulos, Deputy Citizen Protection Minister.

The mini-reshuffle was announced on Wednesday.

The new ministers and deputy ministers of the Government are sworn in before the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Thursday January 4, 2024. (YORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)
The new ministers and deputy ministers of the Government are sworn in before the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Thursday January 4, 2024. (YORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

