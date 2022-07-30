x

July 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 84ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Society

New Line 3 Stations to Open to the Public in September

July 30, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece Strike
The entrance of Acropolis metro station. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – The Attiko Metro company announced temporary shutdowns in July and August of some stations on Line 3 (blue line), as the company enters the final testing period before opening three new stations in Piraeus to the public.

Line 3, which currently runs from the Athens International Airport to Nikea, the northern suburb of Piraeus, will acquire three new stations: “Maniatika”, “Piraeus” (under the current electric/Isap train station), and “Dimotiko Theatro”.

The final trials for the new stations require the temporary shutdown of the southern section of Line 3 on certain July and August dates. As of Saturday (July 30) to Sunday (August 7), and on August 27-28, the current stations of “Nikea”, “Korydallos” and “Agia Varvara” north of Piraeus will be shut down to the public. Specifically, Line 3 (blue line will run between the “Airport” and “Agia Marina” stops on those days.

The temporary bus line “X50 Agia Marina-Nikea” will serve commuters during the shutdowns in the summer every 6 minutes during rush time.

The three new stations including the Maniatika neighborhood of Piraeus, the current station of Piraeus that will become a transportation hub, and the Municipal Theater, are expected to open to the public in September. The additions are expected to raise circulation on the metro by 132,000 people on a daily basis, and to reduce traffic by 23,000 cars daily (with a related drop in carbon dioxide emissions). The duration of a ride between the port, south of Athens, and the airport, in East Attica, is expected to be 55 minutes.

The Piraeus stop will host a transportation center, linking metro Lines 1 and 3 (ISAP and blue line), the port, the urban train (proastiakos), and the extension of the tram lines to Piraeus.

Line 3’s new extension between Agia Marina and Piraeus includes a 7.6km-long tunnel and 6 modern stations (Agia Varvara, Korydallos, Nikea, all of which opened in July 2020, and the soon-to-open Maniatika, Piraeus, and Dimotiko Theatro) and 7 in-between ventilation shafts. The 730-million-euro investment will alleviate the severe traffic congestion and low transportation service in the area.

New terminal station “Dimotiko Theatro” will be located opposite the Municipal Theater of Piraeus, a historic building whose outdoor restoration will be completed by the time the station opens, and will link to tram lines, buses, and trolleys.

Once the three new stations open, several bus lines linking Nikea and Korydallos will become obsolete and serve municipalities instead, transporting commuters between metro stops.

RELATED

Politics
Greek PM, Energy Minister Meet with Visiting US State Dep’t Energy Official

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Environment & Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas met with visiting US State Department Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein on Friday.

Society
Pope Says He’ll Slow Down or Retire: ‘You Can Change a Pope’
Politics
Turkey: Germany Must Be Impartial in Disputes with Greece

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Governor: Search for Kentucky Flood Victims Could Take Weeks

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings