New Line 3 Stations to Open to the Public in September

ATHENS – The Attiko Metro company announced temporary shutdowns in July and August of some stations on Line 3 (blue line), as the company enters the final testing period before opening three new stations in Piraeus to the public.

Line 3, which currently runs from the Athens International Airport to Nikea, the northern suburb of Piraeus, will acquire three new stations: “Maniatika”, “Piraeus” (under the current electric/Isap train station), and “Dimotiko Theatro”.

The final trials for the new stations require the temporary shutdown of the southern section of Line 3 on certain July and August dates. As of Saturday (July 30) to Sunday (August 7), and on August 27-28, the current stations of “Nikea”, “Korydallos” and “Agia Varvara” north of Piraeus will be shut down to the public. Specifically, Line 3 (blue line will run between the “Airport” and “Agia Marina” stops on those days.

The temporary bus line “X50 Agia Marina-Nikea” will serve commuters during the shutdowns in the summer every 6 minutes during rush time.

The three new stations including the Maniatika neighborhood of Piraeus, the current station of Piraeus that will become a transportation hub, and the Municipal Theater, are expected to open to the public in September. The additions are expected to raise circulation on the metro by 132,000 people on a daily basis, and to reduce traffic by 23,000 cars daily (with a related drop in carbon dioxide emissions). The duration of a ride between the port, south of Athens, and the airport, in East Attica, is expected to be 55 minutes.

The Piraeus stop will host a transportation center, linking metro Lines 1 and 3 (ISAP and blue line), the port, the urban train (proastiakos), and the extension of the tram lines to Piraeus.

Line 3’s new extension between Agia Marina and Piraeus includes a 7.6km-long tunnel and 6 modern stations (Agia Varvara, Korydallos, Nikea, all of which opened in July 2020, and the soon-to-open Maniatika, Piraeus, and Dimotiko Theatro) and 7 in-between ventilation shafts. The 730-million-euro investment will alleviate the severe traffic congestion and low transportation service in the area.

New terminal station “Dimotiko Theatro” will be located opposite the Municipal Theater of Piraeus, a historic building whose outdoor restoration will be completed by the time the station opens, and will link to tram lines, buses, and trolleys.

Once the three new stations open, several bus lines linking Nikea and Korydallos will become obsolete and serve municipalities instead, transporting commuters between metro stops.