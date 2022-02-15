New Greek Tech Guide 2022 Now Available

Sciences

The new Greek Tech Guide 2022 is now available. Photo: The Port Global

ATHENS – Lucy Xu, Founder & CEO of The Port Global, spoke with The National Herald about the new Greek Tech Guide 2022 which includes useful information for tech communities, investors, and the Greek diaspora, among others. The Guide is also the special Greece Roots edition, honoring the bicentennial of Greek Independence.

Greek-American Drake G. Behrakis, Co-Founder of 2TmX Advisors, philanthropist and supporter of Greek ventures is quoted in the Guide: “In a relatively short period of time, Greece’s innovative spirit has developed a robust ecosystem that is impacting the global marketplace. Sustainability will be a challenge but the ever growing pipeline will ensure success into the next decade.”

TNH: How long did it take to put the Guide together?

Lucy Xu: This 2022 Guide together took about six months but work has been in the making since 2017. This Guide is born from our on-the-ground research and field work (advising Greek startups and partnering with local innovation hubs and universities) at The Port Global, which was founded with a mission to bridge resources across markets to understand and amplify the potential of emerging tech markets like Greece.

TNH: Who is the intended reader?

LX: Over the years, we’ve received an increasing number of inquiries on true potential and strength of this specific momentum:

– Tech communities from mature, saturated tech markets (mainly NYC and Silicon Valley)

– International investors (primarily from the U.S., East Asia, and northern Europe)

– Startuppers from other emerging tech markets

– Greeks in the diaspora

– Anyone interested in the historic transformation of one of the world’s most ancient civilizations into a land of technological opportunity

TNH: What should TNH readers know about the Guide?

LX: The special edition Guide inspired by the recent Greece 2021 milestone is a celebration of 200 years of independence, the perfect opportunity to showcase the ancient roots of top sectors in Greece, including an updated Greek Tech Map comprehensively mapping all Greece-based and Greek-founded startups across the world. It is our hope that this guide impels a closer look at this specific ecosystem sitting at the crossroads of Orient and Occident, patrida of the origins of the Silk Road that have driven innovation, cooperation, and expansion since ancient times.

As the project initiator and as a Chinese-American Philhellene who moved from New York City to Athens in 2017, I hope this Guide can help to shed light on the country’s inspiring international innovation ties and underline how it paves the way for future generations and interest. What was recently a country in deep crisis has always been a country leveraging international innovation and investment. I am inspired by the potential revival of the Silk Road legacy and how it will translate to countries’ modern-day transitions in this major period of changes.

TNH: Where can they obtain a copy?

LX: A full virtual version can be accessed at: www.theportglobal.com/greektech2022. A limited print edition is also being published. To request a copy, email: info@theportglobal.com.

TNH: What are you working on next?

LX: Following The Port Global mission in Athens, I’m coming back after six months in the Amazon for a new project in sustainability, opening up a new Port between Latin America and Southeast Asia, with Greece as a bridge to Europe. This initiative is called GLOBAL PORTAL: an international platform highlighting essential networks and interactions of the Amazon rainforest (source of over 40% of world oxygen supply and the biggest reserve of standing water among other medical and critical resources) with our international trade.

In the initiative’s first phase, this platform will enable the preservation of a simple key to unlocking the Amazon: an endangered native pollinator, a stingless bee existing since prehistoric times known as the “Mayan bee,” making what is considered the best honey in the world (preview photos attached). We set out to follow the path of a modern-day Silk Corridor to build out this network of native pollinators in subtropical regions across the globe from East to West, and its vital derivatives.