February 25, 2023

Church

New Greek Orthodox Parish Established in Australia

February 25, 2023
By TNH Staff
His Eminence Archbishop Makarios of Australia. (Photo Archdiocese of Australia)
His Eminence Archbishop Makarios of Australia. (Photo Archdiocese of Australia)

SYDNEY – A new Orthodox Parish has been established in Darwin, by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia, the capital of the Northern Territory of Australia, to honor and remember Saint Savvas the New of Kalymnos. The Archbishop of Australia, His Eminence Makarios, had a dream and initiative to establish the new parish when he visited the Greek community of Darwin in 2019 during his first months of duty. He listened to their need and deep desire for a second Orthodox parish in the city. Considering the large number of faithful and the wide area of the region, he took necessary actions to establish the new parish and construct a church.

The first priest of the new parish, Fr. Christos Tsoraklidis from Adelaide, will celebrate the first Divine Liturgy on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Mackillop Catholic College located at 285 Farrar Boulevard, Johnston. The following Divine Services will also be held at the same location until a permanent site is found in the Palmerston area.

On behalf of Archbishop Makarios, the Bishop of Synope and the Archdiocesan Commissioner of Adelaide, His Grace Silouanos, will oversee the separate procedures for the establishment and completion of the new parish.

