New Era in Greece-Turkey Relations? Mitsotakis, Erdogan Will Talk

FILE - In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, talks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Turkish Presidency via AP)

ATHENS – What a difference tragedies and re-elections bring.

A rapprochement in relations after a deadly earthquake in Turkey and the deaths of 57 people in a train crash in Greece looks to continue in the wake of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis being re-elected.

That’s little more than a year after Mitsotakis, addressing the US Congress, asked lawmakers to block President Joe Biden’s plan to sell Turkey more F-16s and upgrade the Turkish Air Force, which infuriated Erdogan.

The Turkish President lashed out that he would never speak to Mitsotakis again and that the Greek leader “didn’t exist” for him and Erdogan demanding Greece take troops off islands near Turkey, and warning of an invasion.

The friction between the NATO allies unsettled the defense alliance, especially after Erdogan went ahead and bought Russian S-400 missile defense systems that undermined its security and threatened Greece.

Now, Erdogan and Mitsotakis are due to meet on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Lithuania, the Greek Premier’s office said, after Erdogan called to congratulate him in more mutual back-slapping that replaced fiery talk.

Erdogan said the two re-elected governments create an opportunity for bilateral relations between the neighboring countries, said the Reuters news agency although it wasn’t indicated what the agenda for the talks would be.

And despite the nice reach-out from both sides, there are still serious differences between them, Greece recently rejecting any idea of joint energy exploration in the Aegean and East Mediterranean.

For now though, the ratcheting down of tensions was a welcome sign for NATO and the United States, which wants to keep peace between them to protect its own national interests that sides with both.