New England Federation Greek Parade Dinner Held in Boston

BOSTON – The Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England held its annual Greek Parade dinner on Saturday evening, April 29 at the Newton Marriot Hotel in Newton, MA. About 250 people attended, including the children of the Greek-American Evzones troupe.

Bishop Methodios of Boston was represented by Father Athanasios Nenes, Head Priest of the Church of the Taxiarchae-Archangels in Watertown, MA, who offered the invocation and conveyed the greetings and good wishes of the Metropolitan. He said that His Eminence regretted that the parade was cancelled due to the weather and hopes that next year the weather will be better.

The person honored with the Freedom Award was Timothy Kilduff, head organizer of the Boston Marathon, who was introduced by the president of the Alpha Omega Council, Apostolos Tsitsopoulos. The award was presented by the First Vice President of the Federation Kostas Travagiacis, who said that, ‘The Freedom award is a copy of the statue of the Victory of Samothrace, which with open wings timelessly symbolizes the continuous noble struggle for the survival of our Nation, symbolizes Freedom, the ‘Ancient Immortal Spirit of our Ancestors’ on which humanity was based.” Kilduff, in accepting the award, praised Greece, Hellenism in general, and the Hellenes in particular.

Messages were delivered by the President of the Federation Vasilios Kafkas, Greek Consul General Simeon Tegos, the Mayor of Lowell Sokhari Chau, Mayor of Brockton Robert Sullivan, and the Mayor of Braintree Charles Kokoros.

Also in attendance were Rhode Island State Senator Leonidas Raptakis, New Hampshire State Representative Efstathia Bouras, and Greek-American Massachusetts State Comptroller Diana DiZoglio.

Five scholarships of one thousand dollars each were awarded to the following children: Zacharias Vlachos received the Federation scholarship; Maria-Angelica Patsaouras’ was donated by businessman Harry Katis; Panagiotis Koutsoukos received The National Herald scholarship; Charalambos Katsaros was awarded the scholarship of the Boston Euboean Association in memory of Dr. George Papanikolaou; and Anastasia Gillis’s scholarship is in memory of the late George and Lola Geraniotis.

The scholarships and their recipients were introduced by Dimitrios Mattheos, who among other things said, “on this glorious evening celebrating Greece, ‘the homeland of the homelands’ of the whole world, we have among us the new generation of the Greek-American community, our own children, students of leading universities who will be the continuation of Hellenism, of our spiritual Cultural Heritage in this great country, America.”

He continued: “Our Federation, faithful to the tradition which was established several years ago, embraces this year these young children with much love and honor and awards them a small scholarship as a practical sign of our love and admiration, along with our most heartfelt wishes for every success and success in their studies and the course of their lives.”

The Greek-American Evzones performed Greek patriotic songs and dances and the national anthems of America and Greece were sung by Angeliki Psoni. The Emcee was businesswoman Mary Klironomou.