April 3, 2024

New England Braces for Major Spring Snowstorm as Severe Weather Continues to Sock US

April 3, 2024
By Associated Press
Severe Weather Kentucky
Firefighters with the Anchorage Middletown Fire Department check houses for gas leaks following severe storms that passed through Prospect, Ky., Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — A major spring storm was expected to drop more than a foot of snow in parts of New England on Wednesday, while heavy rains were likely to soak the East Coast and cleanup work continued in several states wracked by tornadoes and other severe weather blamed for at least one death.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for several states in New England, where 7 to 18 inches (30 to 46 centimeters) of snow were expected with some local amounts of 24 inches including higher elevations. Parts of New Hampshire and Maine were expected to see the highest amounts.

A mix of rain and snow was due to start falling throughout the region Wednesday morning, with wet and heavy snow expected Wednesday night through Thursday in many areas. Extensive power outages were possible.

Meanwhile, wind gusts of up to 60 mph (about 97 kph) were expected in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island, coastal Connecticut and parts of Vermont, where flood watches had been issued. Heavy rains and severe thunderstorms were also expected to impact the Mid-Atlantic states and south to Florida, with damaging winds and hail being the main threats.

Forecasters said heavy, wet snow would persist across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan into Thursday.

The severe weather comes a day after thousands of homes and businesses were left without power after strong storms roared through several states across the nation.

Storms in Northeastern Oklahoma on Tuesday unleashed three suspected tornadoes and dumped heavy rain that was blamed for the death of a 46-year-old homeless woman in Tulsa who was sheltering inside a drainage pipe.

A large tree lays across the front yard of a house in the Hunting Creek neighborhood in Prospect, Ky., Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Severe storms passed through the area uprooting trees and cutting power to many areas. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Another round of storms was expected Wednesday in Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio and West Virginia, where severe storms left thousands without power Tuesday and beyond.

One person was hurt and taken to a hospital after a tree came down on their house in Lexington, Kentucky, Mayor Linda Gorton told WLEX-TV. Homes were damaged and a tree crushed a University of Kentucky student’s car.


By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI Associated Press

