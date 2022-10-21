New Electricity Tariffs, 30%-38% Lower, in November

Society

ATHENS – Electricity suppliers announced new electricity tariffs that are 30%-38% lower in November compared with the previous month.

Specifically, the charges are:

PPC: For consumption up to 500 kilowatt hours per month, 39.7 cents per kilowatt hour (from 59.5 in October). From 500 kilowatt hours and up, 40.9 cents per kilowatt hour (up from 60.7 in October). Night rate: 35.6 cents (up from 55.4).

Protergia 39.5 cents per kilowatt hour from 57.63

Heron 43.9 – 47 cents per kilowatt hour (from 62 – 69.8)

Elpedison 38-42 cents per kilowatt hour (from 59.05-63.06)

NRG 37.5-41.5 cents per kilowatt hour (from 57.9-59.9)

Watt&Volt 40.6 minutes per kilowatt hour (from 58.9)

Natural Gas of Greece 35-36.2 cents per kilowatt hour (from 57.4-58.6)

Volterra 42.8 cents per kilowatt hour (from 68.5)

Zenith 38.5 cents per kilowatt hour (from 58.9)

Elin 39.5 cents per kilowatt hour (vs. 59.9 in October)

The reduction in tariffs reflects the drop in natural gas and electricity prices on the stock exchange.

The final charges for consumers will come after the government subsidies are announced.