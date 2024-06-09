New Democracy Wins EU Elections by a Large Margin over SYRIZA and PASOK – ND: 27,5%, SYRIZA 14,5%, PASOK 3,8% – Far Right Rises Strongly, Absentee Rate at 60%

Politics

ATHENS – Early returns show that New Democracy has won the European Parliament elections by a large margin over second place SYRIZA, but with percentages (27.5%) that fall far below what the party had recorded in previous elections and short of the goal Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had set (33%).

The numbers released by the Ministry of the Interior were broadly in line with the exit polls of major television stations – the initial one announced at 7 p.m., when polls closed, and the final one announced shortly after 8 p.m. updating the first.

It also appears that SYRIZA will not reach the 17% target set by its leader Stefanos Kasselakis, while the rise of parties further to the right than New Democracy, especially Kyriakos Velopoulos’ Greek Solution, was noteworthy.

With 30% of the national vote counted (which according to experts is a large enough sample for accurate projections of the final result), ND received 27.5%, SYRIZA 14.58% and in third place was PASOK with 13.8%. They were followed by Greek Solution with 10.06%, the KKE with 9.18%, NIKI with 4.45%, and Voice of Reason with 3.05%.

Below those parties were the ones that fell below the 3% threshold to elect an MEP. New Left had 2.21%, MERA 25 gained 2.18%, and Patriots had 1.48%.

ND Claims Important victory

New Democracy spoke of a significant victory, noting it was the biggest margin of victory by a Greek party in the history of European elections – even in the exits polls’ worst-case scenarios.

“First of all, we have to wait for the official results to comment based on a clear picture. The first fact is that we should be concerned about increased voter abstention,” a party statement declared but emphasizing that “even in the worst-case scenario based on exit poll data, we are [still] talking about a significant victory, the largest in the history of the European elections, given the fact that the largest differences between the first and second parties that have occurred since the European polls were held were: 9 points in 2004, 8.8 in 1981 and 9.4 points in 2019. Certainly the citizens have shown that they trust us, but, at the same time, they have sent a message that they have strict requirements: [that we must] run even faster [regarding reforms] and correct mistakes and failures. It goes without saying that we need to listen even more carefully to citizens’ concerns and complaints, and to respond to their requests and expectations.”

The party statement continued: “Let’s not underestimate what seems to be happening across Europe, where most ruling parties are collapsing, most notably Germany and France. The common thread is the rise of the far right.”

About SYRIZA

Every party competing in elections sets the bar as it pleases, high or low, but it seems that SYRIZA is again seeing results reminiscent its prior electoral crash, which led Alexis Tsipras to resign. It seems to be heading below the 23% it received in the last European elections, when it received 6 seats in the European Parliament.

SYRIZA sources nevertheless speak of a clear message of disapproval to the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis based on the exit polls.

“A clear message [has been sent] to the government of Mr. Mitsotakis: Clear disapproval of his policies. SYRIZA is confirmed as the leading force of the broader centre-left [of the political spectrum], refuting the Cassandras who until recently predicted its collapse. It is clear that it is now up to [SYRIZA] to take initiatives for the reconstruction of the progressive space. It is also clear that Androulakis’ tactic of targeting SYRIZA and Stefanos Kasselakis were not rewarded,” said an official SYRIZA statement.