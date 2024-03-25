x

March 25, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Politics

New Democracy Welcomes No-Confidence Vote Over Train Crash Audio

March 25, 2024
By The National Herald
[368152] ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΟΛΟΜΕΛΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΒΟΥΛΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΟΡΙΣΜΑΤΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΞΕΤΑΣΤΙΚΗΣ ΕΠΙΤΡΟΠΗΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΠΟΛΥΝΕΚΡΟ ΣΙΔΗΡΟΔΡΟΜΙΚΟ ΔΥΣΤΥΧΗΜΑ ΤΩΝ ΤΕΜΠΩΝ (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - DEBATE IN THE PLENARY SESSION OF PARLIAMENT ON THE FINDINGS OF THE COMMITTEE OF INQUIRY INTO THE FATAL TRAIN ACCIDENT IN TEMPE (YANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Rebutting allegations that an audio recording of a stationmaster and train driver in the February, 2023 head-on crash that killed 57 was tampered with, the New Democracy government said it would accept a No Confidence vote in Parliament.

That will largely give the opposition parties a chance to vent their complaints and claims although the Conservatives have a majority of 158 seats and will defeat the motion, absent any defection of nine of its lawmakers.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said the government accepted the challenge and that the audio recording wasn’t new but revitalized by PASOK Socialist leader PASOK Nikos Androulakis and To Vima newspaper, which published the story.

“The masks have fallen,” Marinakis said, after Androulakis called on  “the parties of the democratic spectrum” to put a joint motion of no confidence in Parliament they can’t win.

That was based on the article that alleged conversations between the Larissa station master – the one closest to the site of the Tempe train crash – the trains’ drivers and other persons were patched together to support government claims it was due to human error.

The government earlier said .

Government sources earlier said the investigating authorities have complete sets of recordings and that the story was not new because a few days after the train crash that media outlets – including To Vima and state broadcaster ERT reported that transcripts involved conversations with another person, not just the stationmaster and driver.

SYRIZA, the New Left, the right-wing Greek Solution and KKE Communists said they would back the motion and vote against the government although combined they don’t have enough members to win.

But at the same time the Communists, saying it has “its own rationale” assailed Androulakis and PASOK for essentially supporting New Democracy and its policies although the Socialists are center-left.

RELATED

Society
Greek Journalist on Trial for Book Questioning Easter Holy Fire Miracle

ATHENS - A Greek journalist sued by three clerics over his book that demystified the Orthodox Church’s Easter Holy Fire alleged miracle is on trial over their claims they suffered moral damage from it.

Society
Zoo in Athens Announces Debut of Rare Pygmy Hippo
Society
Annual Armed Forces Parade for March 25 Concludes in Athens (Pics)

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Maple Syrup from New Jersey: You Got a Problem with That?

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J.

ATHENS - A Greek journalist sued by three clerics over his book that demystified the Orthodox Church’s Easter Holy Fire alleged miracle is on trial over their claims they suffered moral damage from it.

ATHENS – The debut of a rare and endangered pygmy hippopotamus was announced by the Attica Zoological Park in Athens, Greece, in a video on March 20, NBC News reported, noting that it is the first birth of a pygmy hippo at the zoo in 10 years, “to the delight of conservationists.

For those fasting during Great Lent, shrimp are a great protein option and contain calcium, iodine, and omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids which are important for brain and immune system health.

Greek mythology continues to be a great source of inspiration for artists and authors.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.