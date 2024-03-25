New Democracy Welcomes No-Confidence Vote Over Train Crash Audio

Politics

FILE - DEBATE IN THE PLENARY SESSION OF PARLIAMENT ON THE FINDINGS OF THE COMMITTEE OF INQUIRY INTO THE FATAL TRAIN ACCIDENT IN TEMPE (YANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Rebutting allegations that an audio recording of a stationmaster and train driver in the February, 2023 head-on crash that killed 57 was tampered with, the New Democracy government said it would accept a No Confidence vote in Parliament.

That will largely give the opposition parties a chance to vent their complaints and claims although the Conservatives have a majority of 158 seats and will defeat the motion, absent any defection of nine of its lawmakers.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said the government accepted the challenge and that the audio recording wasn’t new but revitalized by PASOK Socialist leader PASOK Nikos Androulakis and To Vima newspaper, which published the story.

“The masks have fallen,” Marinakis said, after Androulakis called on “the parties of the democratic spectrum” to put a joint motion of no confidence in Parliament they can’t win.

That was based on the article that alleged conversations between the Larissa station master – the one closest to the site of the Tempe train crash – the trains’ drivers and other persons were patched together to support government claims it was due to human error.

The government earlier said .

Government sources earlier said the investigating authorities have complete sets of recordings and that the story was not new because a few days after the train crash that media outlets – including To Vima and state broadcaster ERT reported that transcripts involved conversations with another person, not just the stationmaster and driver.

SYRIZA, the New Left, the right-wing Greek Solution and KKE Communists said they would back the motion and vote against the government although combined they don’t have enough members to win.

But at the same time the Communists, saying it has “its own rationale” assailed Androulakis and PASOK for essentially supporting New Democracy and its policies although the Socialists are center-left.