New Democracy Rule Condemns Yogurt Tossing at Health Minister, Family

Politics

ATHENS – The New Democracy government, with elections coming May 14 and political tensions rising, denounced a yogurt attack on Health Minister Thanos Plevris and his family at a restaurant.

Minister of State and government spokesperson Akis Skertsos said it was “An assault by cowardly, fascistoids with their features concealed,” and Plevris blamed it on “cowardly Leftists,” but no one took responsibility.

Skertos said the attack in daylight in the neighborhood of Petralona was “a direct assault on democracy itself and the right of every citizen to walk abroad freely and feel safe,” in his condemnation.

He said those who considered that there were “no-go” areas in Greece’s cities that belonged to them “were outside the democratic arc and constitute a threat to the rule of law,” while calling for the immediate and strong condemnation of such phenomena by all the political parties, which didn’t immediately come.

Plevris noted his children were also hit by the yogurt but there are no reports who tossed it or what the reactions were inside the restaurant. “This is who they are, aiming for me they hit my children with yogurts,” the minister said.

“This is how low they are. In front of my eight-year-old son, my 13-year-old daughter and my wife, they attack and hit, apart from me, my family. This is who they are,” Plevris added in a later tweet.