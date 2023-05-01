x

May 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Politics

New Democracy Rule Condemns Yogurt Tossing at Health Minister, Family

May 1, 2023
By The National Herald
New Democracy Member of Parliament Thanos Plevris. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)
New Democracy Member of Parliament Thanos Plevris. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – The New Democracy government, with elections coming May 14 and political tensions rising, denounced a yogurt attack on Health Minister Thanos Plevris and his family at a restaurant.

Minister of State and government spokesperson Akis Skertsos said it was “An assault by cowardly, fascistoids with their features concealed,” and Plevris blamed it on “cowardly Leftists,” but no one took responsibility.

Skertos said the attack in daylight in the neighborhood of Petralona was “a direct assault on democracy itself and the right of every citizen to walk abroad freely and feel safe,” in his condemnation.

He said those who considered that there were “no-go” areas in Greece’s cities that belonged to them “were outside the democratic arc and constitute a threat to the rule of law,” while calling for the immediate and strong condemnation of such phenomena by all the political parties, which didn’t immediately come.

Plevris noted his children were also hit by the yogurt but there are no reports who tossed it or what the reactions were inside the restaurant. “This is who they are, aiming for me they hit my children with yogurts,” the minister said.

“This is how low they are. In front of my eight-year-old son, my 13-year-old daughter and my wife, they attack and hit, apart from me, my family. This is who they are,” Plevris added in a later tweet.

RELATED

Politics
Greek Foreign Minister Hopes Disputes Can Be Settled With Turkey

ATHENS - For now, tensions have been reduced between Turkey and Greece ahead of elections this month in both countries and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said both should seize the chance to make it long lasting.

Politics
Supreme Court Rejects Petition to Recuse Judges Examining whether Kasidiaris’ Party Can Participate in Elections
Politics
Australia’s Governor General, David Hurley, to Carry Out Official Visit to Greece

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.