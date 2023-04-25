x

New Democracy Rebuilds Coming May 21 Elections Lead Over SYRIZA

April 25, 2023
By The National Herald
[360301] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chairs a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Initial shock and outrage over a Feb. 28 head-on train collision that killed 57 and was blamed largely on failures to implement safety measures has apparently worn off with New Democracy’s lead ahead of May 21 elections growing to 6.2 percent over the major opposition SYRIZA.

That had fallen to 2.9 percent in the immediate days after the tragedy that saw mass protests in Athens and the country’s second-largest city Thessaloniki, to which the train carrying 350 people and many of the victims college students, was heading that night after the carnival period ended.

The survey taken by the opinion poll company Alco for broadcaster Alpha showed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has also likely shaken off a surveillance scandal as he points to the country’s accelerating economic recovery as an achievement with the COVID-19 pandemic fast fading.

The survey gave New Democracy a 31.6-25.4 percent lead over the rebranded SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance of leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras who changed its name from the Radical Left after being routed in July, 2019 snap polls he called after breaking virtually all his promises and paying the price.

In third at 8.9 percent is the PASOK-KINAL Movement for Change of leader Nikos Androulakis, whose phone was bugged by the National Intelligence Service EYP, which Mitsotakis denied knowing about.

Then came the KKE Communists in their usual place with 6.1 percent, essentially the same for decades, followed by the ultra-nationalist Greek Solution at 3.8 percent and 3.7 percent for ex-finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’ politically irrelevant MeRA25.

Then came the banned National Party, another extreme-right party set up by jailed former neo-Nazi Golden Dawn spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris at 3.2 percent, just above the 3 percent threshhold needed to enter Parliament and win seats.

The undecideds stood 11.2 percent, for which New Democracy and SYRIZA are jockeying as a a deciding factor to finish first although a change in electoral laws brought by SYRIZA when ruling previously makes it likely that a second round of elections will be needed in July.

