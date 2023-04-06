x

April 6, 2023

New Democracy Releases Names of Candidates Running in Greece

April 6, 2023
By The National Herald
New Democracy office building New Democracy headquarters in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
New Democracy headquarters in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – The New Democracy (ND) party has proceeded to announce all the candidates that will appear on ballots as the countdown for the May 21 elections had begun.

According to an announcement by ND, almost half of the names on its ballots are new. “The new New Democracy parliamentary candidates who will contest a seat in parliament in the May 21 elections are citizens, well-established in their local communities and in their profession. And all of them are loyal to Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ vision for Greece 2027,” the party said.

The statement points out that 50% of all the candidates of New Democracy will be new faces, people who have not participated, until now, in the country’s main political scene. This is the first time they are seeking the votes of their fellow Greek citizens, constituting a renewal of the party’s electoral ranks.

Women make up 42% of the names and men 58%. The average age of the new candidates is 44 years.

The names of the new parliamentary candidates can be found at the following file:

06-185531ΠίνακαςΥποψηφίων

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

