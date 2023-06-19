x

June 19, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Politics

New Democracy Muslim Candidate Pulls Out of Elections Race

June 19, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece Elections
FILE - A woman, over, casts her vote at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – A New Democracy candidate for Parliament withdrew after the major opposition SYRIZA claimed he was linked to the Turkish Consulate in Komotini in an intelligence report.

Mustafa Katranci said that, “My path in politics all these years had the sole aim of continuing the harmonious coexistence of Christians and Muslims in Rhodope,” the northeast Greek province in which he was running.

“After the latest developments, I am withdrawing my candidacy from the parliamentary elections on June 25, in order not to disrupt the climate of good coexistence in our region,” Katranci wrote on his Facebook account.

It is too late to take his name off the ticket but if he’s elected he’s expected to resign, just as another New Democracy candidate who said he wouldn’t take his seat after criticism over his comments that some terminally ill cancer patients shouldn’t be saved.

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras had said that Katranci’s name was in the report sent to him by New Democracy leader and former premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and that it alleged the candidate was “enlisted in the plans of Ankara and the Turkish consulate.”

Katranci was assailed by SYRIZA after describing the Muslim minority as “Turks of western Thrace” in an interview with a Turkish publication a few days before the May elections, Greece calling them Muslims, not Turks.

Mitsotakis said while he was ruling before dissolving the government for a second round of elections June 25 that the national intelligence service, EYP told him that two Muslim candidates elected with SYRIZA in the region, Ozgur Ferhat in Rhodopi and Hussein Zeybek in Xanthi, were working for the Turkish consulate.

He said he had informed Tsipras about this report and called on SYRIZA to expel them but the Leftist leader denied he was briefed about it ahead of the first round of elections May 21 in which he was routed.

Despite the easy win by New Democracy, Mitsotakis didn’t get enough of the vote for a parliamentary majority and went for a second round in which polls show he’s likely to gain outright rule again.

RELATED

Society
BBC Disputes Greek Coast Guard’s Version of Refugee Boat Sinking

LONDON - The Greek Coast Guard’s claims that a refugee boat that sank near Greek waters and drowned hundreds wasn’t in trouble and was heading for Italy is at odds with evidence showing otherwise, said the BBC.

Politics
Mitsotakis: ‘Better Wages for Every Greek Woman and Man in the Next Four Years’
Politics
MEP Kaili Files Claim in Europarliament She Was surveiled While on PEGA Committee

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.