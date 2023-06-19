New Democracy Muslim Candidate Pulls Out of Elections Race

Politics

ATHENS – A New Democracy candidate for Parliament withdrew after the major opposition SYRIZA claimed he was linked to the Turkish Consulate in Komotini in an intelligence report.

Mustafa Katranci said that, “My path in politics all these years had the sole aim of continuing the harmonious coexistence of Christians and Muslims in Rhodope,” the northeast Greek province in which he was running.

“After the latest developments, I am withdrawing my candidacy from the parliamentary elections on June 25, in order not to disrupt the climate of good coexistence in our region,” Katranci wrote on his Facebook account.

It is too late to take his name off the ticket but if he’s elected he’s expected to resign, just as another New Democracy candidate who said he wouldn’t take his seat after criticism over his comments that some terminally ill cancer patients shouldn’t be saved.

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras had said that Katranci’s name was in the report sent to him by New Democracy leader and former premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and that it alleged the candidate was “enlisted in the plans of Ankara and the Turkish consulate.”

Katranci was assailed by SYRIZA after describing the Muslim minority as “Turks of western Thrace” in an interview with a Turkish publication a few days before the May elections, Greece calling them Muslims, not Turks.

Mitsotakis said while he was ruling before dissolving the government for a second round of elections June 25 that the national intelligence service, EYP told him that two Muslim candidates elected with SYRIZA in the region, Ozgur Ferhat in Rhodopi and Hussein Zeybek in Xanthi, were working for the Turkish consulate.

He said he had informed Tsipras about this report and called on SYRIZA to expel them but the Leftist leader denied he was briefed about it ahead of the first round of elections May 21 in which he was routed.

Despite the easy win by New Democracy, Mitsotakis didn’t get enough of the vote for a parliamentary majority and went for a second round in which polls show he’s likely to gain outright rule again.