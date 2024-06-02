x

New Democracy Lead 15% Over SYRIZA for EU Elections, But Slipping

June 2, 2024
By The National Herald
New Democracy headquarters in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
New Democracy office building

ATHENS – Two polls for the June 6-9 European Parliament elections show candidates for Greece’s ruling New Democracy have a 15 percent lead over the major rival SYRIZA, but the Conservatives falling far the near 41 percent in 2023 general elections.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would be satisfied with a 33 percent showing as rivals have been chipping away at New Democracy’s lead by focusing on high food prices, inflation, a phone bugging scandal and alleged coverup of a 2023 train crash that killed 57 people.

A poll by the firm Marc showed New Democracy with a lead of 30.4-15.1 percent over SYRIZA, the PASOK-KINAL Socialists with just 10 percent, the ultranationalist having 7.4 percent, KKE Communists at 6.6 percent, the Course for Freedom 3.6 percent and religious nationalist Niki at just 2.1 percent.

The second poll, by Pulse, had it 32-16.5 percent for New Democracy over SYRIZA whose new leader, Greek-American businessman Stefanos Kasselakis, is trying to rally and has stepped up his criticism of Mitsotakis.

That survey had PASOK at 13 percent, Greek Solution with 8.5 percent, KKE at 7.5 percent, Course for Freedom at 3.5 percent, MeRA25 at 3.5 percent and the New Left at 3 percent, the threshold needed to win seats.

Kasselakis has been campaigning across Greece, as has Mitsotakis, but the SYRIZA leader was irritated by an interview with a radio station on the island of Rhodes and got up and walked out over a clash of opinions.

That led New Democracy to criticize him but SYRIZA put out a statement that said Kasselakis “has proven unafraid of giving interviews to media not in line with SYRIZA’s agenda, as he is completely transparent. In contrast, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis primarily chooses safe environments and friendly journalists.”

The Leftists said he left the interview instead of standing up for himself because he “received a hail of abuse in an unusual tone from a journalist ‘acting under orders,’” but didn’t offer any further explanation.

A New Democracy spokesperson said that, “Kasselakis is not only unapologetic but is also trying to get the upper hand by attacking anew and targeting a journalist who was just doing her job,” although European Union journalists groups said Greece has the worst media freedom record in the bloc.

A public video from the radio show showed Kasselakis and the ‘Real Voice’ radio journalist speaking over each other in disagreement over which party is responsible for the country’s fiscal policy, the Leftist leader fed up and leaving.

The 30th Κalamata International Dance Festival Runs July 12-21

KALAMATA – Synonymous with the evolution of contemporary dance in Greece, the Kalamata Dance Festival celebrates 30 years of continuous presence this year, having established itself as the premier contemporary dance event in the country and one of the most significant dance events in Europe.

NIKOSIA - Fidias Panayiotou admits he doesn’t know much of anything about politics, but he sure knows how to use social media and the 24-year-old influencer is using it to be in line for one of Cyprus’ six seats in the European Parliament in June 6-9 elections.

TENAFLY, NJ – The 53rd Annual Greek Festival at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St.

STATEN ISLAND, NY – The GOYA youth program at Holy Trinity-St.

The Greek Food Festival season is upon us.

