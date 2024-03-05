x

March 5, 2024

New Democracy Lawmaker Who Voted for Same-Sex Marriage Threatened

March 5, 2024
By The National Herald
Greece Same Sex Marriage
FILE - Protesters gather during a rally against same-sex marriage, at central Syntagma square, in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – A Member of Parliament for the ruling New Democracy, Stratos Simopoulos, said he received a written threat signed by “Golden Dawn Youth” because he voted in favor of a measure that allowed same-sex marriage in Greece.

He said that the Church of Greece, which opposed the law, and rival lawmakers who voted against it should take a stand against the threat. The leaders and dozens of members of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party were jailed for operating a criminal gang.

The letter was written on a computer and put into a plastic envelope and pasted outside his office in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city and major port, where he represents one of the areas.

The letter warned those opposed to same-sex marriage would do “everything necessary” to remind the Greek people of Simopoulos’ decision to vote for the legislation, which, it said, “defies Hellenic morals” and “Church principles,” until he is removed from office.

They also said they “reserve the right to express their opposition with the government’s unnatural choices,” while adding that Simopoulos’ presence at political or religious events will be treated as being “unwelcome.”

There was no indication why he was signaled out as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who brought forth the measure, said he would not order party members to vote for it but to follow their conscience.

Simopoulos said in an announcement that he “takes it as a given that the Church of Greece will express its opposition to this action and any similar actions, and will protect those members of Parliament who supported the bill.”

“Likewise, I consider it certain that the parties which opposed the bill will condemn it, and especially will cease, with the extreme rhetoric of their leaders, to fuel these ‘ghosts’,” the conservative lawmaker added.

The Heritage Greece Program® (HG) is a two-week subsidized cultural and educational immersion odyssey for accomplished Greek American and Canadian college and graduate students who share their experiences with a peer group of exceptional students from the American College of Greece (ACG) in Athens, Greece or the American College of Thessaloniki (ACT) in Thessaloniki, Greece.

