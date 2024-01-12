New Democracy Keeps Grip On Lead, PASOK Pulls Away from SYRIZA

Politics

ATHENS – With the economy coming back – despite high food prices bringing some disgruntlement – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ ruling New Democracy maintains a big lead in a poll that showed the major rival SYRIZA sliding into third behind the PASOK-KINAL Socialists.

Conducted by Prorata, the survey gave New Democracy 30 percent with PASOK far back at 13 percent and the former ruling SYRIZA now a shadow of its former self, with only 10.5 percent.

The Leftist have been in a steady decline since Greek-American businessman Stefanos Kasselakis surprisingly won the helm when former former leader and one-time premier Alexis Tsipras quit after taking another beating in June, 2023 elections to Mitsotakis.

A dozen SYRIZA dissidents quit the party to form a parliamentary group called the New Left, leaving SYRIZA with only 35 of the 47 seats it won in the election after losing more than half its supporters after winning election in 2015.

In fourth and rising was the Greek KKE Communist party at 9 percent, the nationalist Greek Solution at 5 percent while the New Left, the far-right Spartiates (Spartans) and religious Niki all at 3 percent.

That is the threshold needed to enter Parliament with the lesser parties on the cusp of not getting back in at the next election unless they can improve their standing and New Democracy virtually uncatchable.