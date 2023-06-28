x

New Democracy Government Focuses Aim on Unstoppable Tax Cheats

June 28, 2023
By The National Herald
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with the new Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis during his visit at the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (SOTIRIS DIMITROPOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – No one’s been successful yet – including previous New Democracy governments who made the same vow – but now the newly re-elected administration said it’s going to take another crack at reeling in rampant tax evasion.

That was the pledge from the new Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis who said he’s going to be the one to finally deal with it, although it’s so prevalent jokes call it the national sport.

He said that the government believes in lower tax rates and that “fighting tax evasion will help us reduce taxation further,” although nothing has worked – from fines to trying to digitize purchases straight to the tax offices.

The problem is especially widespread among professionals such as doctors and lawyers, many of whom will accept only cash to avoid paying taxes, but it’s common too in the blue-collar sector including plumbers and auto repair shops.

“Tackling the gray economy is to the benefit of all citizens and businesses that respect the legislated rules,” Hatzidakis said, sounding like a long line of previous finance chiefs who said the same but failed to make a dent in the phenomenon.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had said it as well during his campaign but previous reports said that some 10 percent of Greeks pay 80 percent of the taxes and he and other premiers have let the rich shipping oligarchs be almost tax-free.

Mitsotakis had said that reducing tax evasion could help bring about lower Value Added Tax (VAT) that includes 24 percent on food, one of the highest rates in the European Union and mostly affecting families and the middle and lower-income.

And despite the lofty words and high promises, the government essentially contradicted itself by postponing a plan to connect cash registers with card terminals in the Tax Ministry, allowing tax cheating to continue.

Hatzidakis said that modern digital tools will help tackle tax evasion without explaining why they aren’t being used now or during the first Mitsotakis term that began in 2019 and helped bring an economic recovery.

