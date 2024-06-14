Dealing With EU Elections Results, Mitsotakis Shuffles Cabinet Positions

Politics

Announcement on the composition of the new government by spokesman Pavlos Marinakis, Friday June 14, 2024. (GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Reacting to high food prices and disappointing showing in the European Parliament elections – 28.7 percent for New Democracy candidates – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis replaced four ministers and seven deputy ministers.

He named Takis Theodorikakos Development Minister to replace Kostas Skrekas and switched Niki Kerameus from Interior Minister to Labor and Social Security Minister – replacing academic economist Domna Michailidou, six months after she took the job.

Mihailidou’s background is financial crises and public finances and was a key advisor to Mitsotakis on issues related to structural reforms, macroeconomic growth and financial markets. It wasn’t said why she was replaced.

Kostis Hatzidakis kept his position as Finance Minister, helping oversee an accelerating economic recovery, Greece growing 2.5 percent this year and expecting a second straight record tourism year bringing in critical revenues.

Also out is Immigration Minister Dimitris Kairidis, the government still feeling the heat a year after a boat packed with refugees in international waters near Greece capsized and sank, killing hundreds.

The Coast Guard denied survivors claims the disaster was caused by the Greek vessel trying to tow the refugee ship further away from Greece and an investigation has been kept secret, but blistering reports keep emerging.

Mitsotakis named former Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos to replace Kairidis, who had been unable to put a lid on the refugee boat catastrophe and repeated reports – the government denied – of pushing back refugees.

Mitsotakis removed Rural Development Minister Lefteris Avgenakis, almost a year after deadly floods wiped out a big chunk of the country’s agricultural heartland of Thessaly and a regional governor there lost his position.

Seven deputy ministers also were not returned as Mitsotakis said he was going to make changes after the EU elections that saw the party slip, although there was a 60 percent abstention rate in voting.

It wasn’t said why Skrekas was replaced as the government has been undergoing a push for development and has been successful luring foreign investors, helping Greece outperform other European Union countries, including Germany.

Despite a recent dip in inflation, polls show most Greeks’ top concern is cost of living since the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine contributed to rising prices in the southern European country.

Theodorikakos, 59, held the interior and public order portfolios and now will be responsible for dealing with supermarket prices that have made even basic food stuffs out of the reach of many Greek households.

Theodoros Livanios took over as Interior Minister, responsible for a range of issues, including internal affairs, such as public security, civil registration and identification, emergency management, supervision of regional and local governments, conduct of elections, public administration and immigration.

He had been a key background player for Mitsotakis as Deputy Minister of Digital Governance after being Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister and before that was Deputy Minister of the Interior.

Livanios also had been New Democracy’s Director of Information Technology and head of the digital campaign of the May 2019 European elections as well as the July 2019 national elections that brought a resounding win for New Democracy and Mitsotakis over SYRIZA.

Mitsotakis had set a goal of 33 percent in the EU elections – after he won 40.67 percent in Greece’s 2023 general elections – but was dissatisfied with his party’s results for seats in the Parliament in Brussels.

The changes came after he ruled out any idea of a snap election although far-right parties in Greece doubled their standing and together drew about 20 percent of the vote while the supermarket prices also proved a problem for the Conservatives.

That led him to say he would make reforms to show “people that we have taken their message into account,” but made only minimal changes after earlier saying he would proceed with his plan for development and economic recovery.