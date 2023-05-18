x

May 18, 2023

New Cases of SARS-CoV-2 Slightly Up

May 18, 2023
By Athens News Agency
A medical staff of the National Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a rapid test for the COVID-19 in Athens on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
ATHENS – New cases of SARS-CoV-2 rose slightly over the week of May 8-14 while cases of influenza (flu) dropped, according to the weekly report by the National Public Health Organisation (EODY).

Hospital admissions for coronavirus also dropped last week, dropping 23% overall compared to the weekly average for admissions during the last four weeks. In addition, the number of new intubations in May 8-14 remained the same as the previous week, also registering an 18% increase compared to the average of new intubations the last four weeks.

At present, 56 people are intubated with Covid-19 in Greek hospitals, while another 54 died during the week of May 1-7. The median age of those who died was 85.5 (age range: 58-98).

Weekly sampling of virus loads in urban waste in Greece showed a rise in SARS-CoV-2 in four of 10 regions checked.

In terms of flu, there was no case requiring admission to intensive care units (ICUs), or any new death reported, during the week of May 8-14.

A total of 68 people with flu have been hospitalised in ICUs since the start of the flu season and 26 people have died. A total of 79% of infections relate to type A, and of these the most common were subtype A (H3N2) and 78 were of type B.

A drop was registered in flu-like illnesses across all age groups this past week, while all samples for RSV were negative.

