x

June 19, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 87ºF

WORLD

New Caledonia Police Detain Independence Leader and 10 Others in Wake of Revolt Against French Rule

June 19, 2024
By Associated Press
New Caledonia Arrests
FILE - Police wait for the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron at the central police station in Noumea, New Caledonia, Thursday, May 23, 2024. Police in the restive French Pacific territory of New Caledonia on Wednesday June 19, 2024 rounded up eight people, including an independence leader, suspected of having had a guiding role in deadly violence that wracked the archipelago where Indigenous Kanak people have long sought to break free from France. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

PARIS (AP) — Police in the restive French Pacific territory of New Caledonia rounded up 11 people Wednesday, including an independence leader, who are suspected of having a role in the deadly violence that wracked the archipelago where Indigenous Kanak people have long sought to break free from France.

The detentions were part of an ongoing police investigation launched May 17, just days after unrest first erupted, into a wave of armed clashes, looting, blazes and other violence that turned parts of the capital, Nouméa, and its suburbs into no-go zones.

New Caledonia’s prosecutor, Yves Dupas, said in a statement that the police round-up started in the early morning, with others detained later in the day, including some who reported to police stations of their own accord.

He said those taken in custody include Christian Tein, a leader of a pro-independence group that French officials alleged played a leading role in weeks of violence that erupted in May over contested voting reforms for New Caledonia. Dupas did not identify the 10 other people detained.

The revolt prompted France to declare a state of emergency on the archipelago and rush in reinforcements for police forces that were rapidly overwhelmed. The violence led to nine deaths, including two gendarmes, and widespread destruction of shops, businesses and homes.

The prosecutor said Wednesday’s detentions were part of a police investigation into a broad array of suspected crimes, including complicity in homicide and attempted homicide, armed robbery, arson, and membership of a group created to prepare violent acts. The possible charges allow investigators to hold detainees for questioning for up to 96 hours, he said. After that, an investigating magistrate would have to decide whether police have gathered sufficient evidence to warrant formal charges.

With France now plunged into frenzied campaigning for snap parliamentary elections, French President Emmanuel Macron has suspended the reforms that would have altered voting rights in New Caledonia.

With unrest now ebbing, the French Pacific territory this week shortened its overnight curfew by two hours, pushing back its start from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It also reopened the international airport that was closed to commercial flights for more than a month.

RELATED

WORLD
Ramaphosa is Sworn in for a Second Term as South Africa’s President with Help from Coalition Parties

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in for a second term as South Africa's president on Wednesday in a ceremony in the administrative capital, Pretoria, after his reelection with the help from a coalition of parties, a first in the country's 30-year rule.

WORLD
Philippines Demands China Return Rifles and Pay for Boat Damage after Hostilities in Disputed Sea
WORLD
Strict Asylum Rules and Poor Treatment of Migrants are Pushing People North to the UK

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Immigrant Families Rejoice over Biden’s Expansive Move Toward Citizenship, While Some are Left Out

HOUSTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of immigrants had reason to rejoice when President Joe Biden unveiled a highly expansive plan to extend legal status to spouses of U.

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto formed on Wednesday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the first named storm of what is forecast to be a busy hurricane season.

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Croatia and Albania drew 2-2 in an intense battle at Euro 2024 on Wednesday, a result that could make it difficult for both teams to survive the group stage.

NEW YORK – The passing of the baton at the Olympiakos Fan Club of New York, which is set to change leadership for the first time since its founding nearly 30 years ago.

BOSTON – The Eastern Mediterranean Studies Program at Emmanuel College in Boston has always had travel as a key component with the University of Oxford in England a new stop for the program in May of this year.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.