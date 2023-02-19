x

February 19, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Literature

New Books for Greek Easter by Panagiota Andreadakis

February 19, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
123 of Greek Easter book IMG_8243
The 123 of Greek Easter by Panagiota Andreadakis. (Photo by Eleni George)

Greek-Australian children’s author Panagiota Andreadakis spoke with The National Herald about her two new bilingual Greek-English children’s books, The 123 of Greek Easter and the Greek Orthodox Easter Activity Book, released in time for the season of preparation leading up to the holiday.

She noted that “each book takes about a year to complete,” adding that “I have designed my books to grow with the child and family and to hopefully be passed onto generations to come. They are the perfect keepsake range for any Orthodox family home.”

The 123 of Greek Easter bilingual book is a great companion volume to The ABC of Greek Easter also by Andreadakis. “It teaches and encourages children to practice counting numbers 1-12, matching the numbers with the illustrations, learning essential first Easter words, and an educational introduction to religious and cultural traditions of Greek Orthodox Easter,” she told TNH.

Greek Orthodox Easter Activity Book by Panagiota Andreadakis. (Photo by Eleni George)

“In the 123 series you will notice I have the basic number and illustration/word for early learning,” Andreadakis said. “The second page has a simple Greek/English sentence for children learning to read followed by a more in depth paragraph with translation for either the older child to read or for the parent to read to the younger child.”

“The Activity Book is jam packed with religious and cultural activities for various age groups,” she told TNH. “It includes ideas on how to celebrate certain events, DIY crafts, stickers, recipes and so much more!”

The Greek Orthodox Easter Activity Book features “fun and religious ‘Color-Me-In’ pages and activities focusing on the Greek Orthodox Easter period of Apokries, Great Lent, Holy Week and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

The bilingual Greek Easter books by Panagiota Andreadakis are available online. (Photo by Eleni George)

The activity book includes Orthodox Icons and ‘Color-Me-In’ illustrations, DIY Craft and Educational family friendly activities, learning Easter words and phrases, and recipes for Lagana, Lady Lent [Kyra Sarakosti], and Lazarakia. Also in the activity book are fill in your own family recipes for Halva, Koulourakia, and Tsoureki; ‘Did you know?’ facts; mazes, word search puzzles, ‘Match and Learn’, Fill in the blanks, Questions and Answers; Learning: The Greek National Anthem, The Resurrection Prayer, Jesus Prayer, Easter hymns, Lady Lent poem, and Carols of Lazarus.

The book also includes five DIY bonus pages for crafts and other activities- DIY Apokries Mask, DIY Greek Flag, DIY Lady Lent pop-out that can be used as a dough stencil or Lenten calendar, Black and White ‘Color-Me-In’ stickers to make your own crafts and greeting cards for family and friends, and colored Easter stickers.

Lazarakia from the Greek Orthodox Easter Activity Book by Panagiota Andreadakis. (Photo by Eleni George)

The activity book covers the Apokries: Carnival, Meatfare, Cheesefare; Saturday of the Souls and Kolliva; March 25th: The Annunciation of the Theotokos and Greek Independence Day; Great Lent: Fasting, Lenten Foods, Clean Monday, Lady Lent, Koukara, Lagana, Halva; Holy Week: Church, Saturday of Lazarus and Lazarakia, Entry of the Lord into Jerusalem, Palm Sunday, Christ the Bridegroom, Holy Unction, Koulourakia, Red Eggs, Tsoureki, The Holy Trinity, The Last Supper, Crucifixion, Epitaphios, Godparents, Easter Basket, Easter Candles, Holy Flame, Magiritsa, The Resurection, Jesus Christ; Home Iconostasis and family.

“The Greek Orthodox Easter Activity Book has been designed to grow with your child and/or family offering a range of educational and craft activities that cater to all age groups,” Andreadakis told TNH.

When asked what she is working on next, she said, “I am currently working on the 123 series and Activity Book for this Christmas as well as some other exciting projects to be released in 2024!”

Andreadakis’ books are available online: https://www.stelakis.com.au.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

