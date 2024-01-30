x

January 30, 2024

United States

New Board of Directors of the ‘Cretan Hospitality’ Association in Staten Island Sworn In

January 30, 2024
By Michael Kakias
κρητική Φιλοξενία_ (1)
Fr. Nick Petropoulakos swears in the new Board of Directors of the ‘Syllogos Kritiki Filoxenia Staten Island’. From left: Chrysoula Stefanaki-Kournidaki, Anna Zeaki-Lyon, Maria Kaskone, Olga Peraki-Gerazouni, Nikolaos Gasparakis, president, Panagiotis Xenakis, Tina Kabouri, Evgenia Georgatseli, Cindy Stamou, Kostas Plaitis. (Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias)

STATEN ISLAND – The new Board of Directors of the ‘Syllogos Kritiki Filoxenia’ (Cretan Hospitality) of Staten Island was sworn in by Fr. Nick Petropoulakos at the Church of St. Nicholas/Holy Trinity immediately after the Divine Liturgy on January 28.

The new board consists of President Nikolaos Gasparakis, Pete Xenakis, Eugenia Georgatselis, Tina Kabouri, Priscila Panteliakis Olga Gerazounis, Chrissy Kournidakis, Chrysoula Stefanaki-Kournidaki, Anna Zeaki-Lyon, Cindy Stamos, Maria Caskone, Kostas Plaitis, and Harilaos Karakis. Alternate members are: Antonios Xenakis, Kostis Vourakis, Eleni Leventaki.

President Gasparakis expressed, through The National Herald, the pride everyone in the association feels for the significant creative and cultural work being done, as well as that the board consists of young members with eagerness, ideas, and willingness to contribute. He said, “our association was founded in 1992 in Staten Island by our parents with the main purpose of preserving and transmitting to younger generations the traditions, morals, and customs of our unique homeland, Crete. This is today our goal for our own children. Our association has a history, a dynamic presence, and an optimistic future.’

Vangelis Xenakis, founding member of the association, stated, “what particularly pleases us is that we see so many young people in our association. All members of the Board of Directors are young people, Cretans, second and third generation, who love their homeland and work zealously, with enthusiasm and new ideas for the further progress of our association. Our next major event is our annual dance on Saturday, March 16, at the ‘Kotsoris Hellenic Center’ with live Cretan music, traditional food, and drinks. We invite all compatriots to honor us and celebrate together.”

(Some names have been transliterated from Greek)

