New Apt. Building Set for 21st Street in Astoria

At the junction of 21st Street and 28th Avenue, a multi-story building will be erected with a total height of 74 feet and a total residential space of 17,096 square feet. (Photo: Google Maps New building on 21st Street)

NEW YORK – Construction activity in Astoria, which is gradually changing the landscape in many central locations and neighborhoods is expected to continue at a rapid pace in the coming years, and another multi-story building has already received the green light to be built at a location where private residences are currently located.

According to a report by the Queens Post, the construction company in charge has obtained the necessary permits to erect a seven-story building at the address 28-08 21st Street, very close to the corner of 21st Street with 28th Avenue. As reported, the permits allow the builder to erect a building with a total height of 74 feet and a total residential space of 17,096 square feet. According to the current design, the building will have 25 apartments available, without specifying the type and size per floor yet. Additionally, the building will include amenities such as five parking spaces, as well as an outdoor area.

Currently, at the address, there is a two-story house for which a demolition permit application has been submitted since last December. So far, there is no specific information on the timeline for demolition and the start of construction work on the new building. In any case, it seems that the project has already been set in motion