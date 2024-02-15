x

February 15, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

United States

New Apt. Building Set for 21st Street in Astoria

February 15, 2024
By The National Herald
KTIRIO-ASTORIA
At the junction of 21st Street and 28th Avenue, a multi-story building will be erected with a total height of 74 feet and a total residential space of 17,096 square feet. (Photo: Google Maps New building on 21st Street)

NEW YORK – Construction activity in Astoria, which is gradually changing the landscape in many central locations and neighborhoods is expected to continue at a rapid pace in the coming years, and another multi-story building has already received the green light to be built at a location where private residences are currently located.

According to a report by the Queens Post, the construction company in charge has obtained the necessary permits to erect a seven-story building at the address 28-08 21st Street, very close to the corner of 21st Street with 28th Avenue. As reported, the permits allow the builder to erect a building with a total height of 74 feet and a total residential space of 17,096 square feet. According to the current design, the building will have 25 apartments available, without specifying the type and size per floor yet. Additionally, the building will include amenities such as five parking spaces, as well as an outdoor area.

Currently, at the address, there is a two-story house for which a demolition permit application has been submitted since last December. So far, there is no specific information on the timeline for demolition and the start of construction work on the new building. In any case, it seems that the project has already been set in motion

RELATED

United States
The NY Times’ Stefanos Chen on the Costs of Street Food Carts

NEW YORK – Stefanos Chen, who has Greek roots on his mother’s side, covers the New York economy for the Metro desk at the New York Times and recently wrote about the rising costs for street vendors in the city.

Community
Dn. Symeon Williams Ordained to the Holy Priesthood
United States
With Glory and Honor Boston Celebrates Greek Letters and the Greek Language

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Winter Storm Hits Northeast, Causing Difficult Driving, Closed Schools, Canceled Flights

HARTFORD, Conn. — Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, while some areas that anticipated heavy snow were getting less than that as the weather pattern changed.

ATHENS - An underwater pipeline from the Greek coast to the island of Aegina that’s 30 miles away that was believed to have been sabotaged, cutting off supplies, burst because of technical faults, Mayor Giannis Zorbas told a municipal council.

Maria Sakkari and her coach, Tom Hill, are splitting up after working together for six years that included two Grand Slam semifinal appearances and a career-best ranking of No.

ATHENS — Greek farmers angry at high production costs on Thursday said they would step up a roadblock campaign and take their protests to Athens, after rejecting government-proposed concessions.

NEW YORK  — Thom Browne, ever the master showman of American fashion, closed out New York Fashion Week on a blustery day with his own wintry landscape, blanketing the floor with fake snow and presenting his latest inventive designs to the words of Edgar Allan Poe’s chilling “The Raven.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.