New Academic Year Begins for St. Demetrios Greek School in Upper Darby, PA

General News

The new academic year began for St. Demetrios Greek School in Upper Darby, PA, with a blessing by the parish’s presiding priest Fr. Alexandros Kaitidis. Photo: Steve Lambrou

UPPER DARBY, PA – The new school year for the Saint Demetrios Greek School in Upper Darby started on September 12 with the Agiasmos services blessing by the parish’s presiding priest Fr. Alexandros Kaitidis.

St. Demetrios Church was filled with over 75 returning students and about 15 new ones who were ready to reconnect with their friends and begin classes. In attendance were also the seven returning teachers as well as the new addition to this year’s teaching staff, Eleni Sanida, who brings with her over 15 years of teaching experience and love for Greek culture to the St. Demetrios Greek School.

Fr. Kaitidis and Greek School Principal Maria Markakis welcomed students, parents and grandparents and wished everyone a healthy and safe school year. A special greeting was given to this year’s Kindergarteners who will be learning in a newly renovated and organized classroom filled with visually stimulating tools to make their learning more enjoyable.

School Board President John Ginis and Principal Markakis presented some new standards in this year’s curriculum aimed to create a more supportive learning environment where students gain language skills, learn about culture, and acquire confidence to speak Greek. Another change that the principal announced is that as of October 1, St. Demetrios Greek School is offering online Greek language lessons for adults which will be done virtually by the school’s colleague in Greece. The program has already been met with interest and enthusiasm.

Before the students were escorted to their classrooms to meet their new teachers, the 11 students successful in passing the Ellinomathea Exams 2023 Levels A1, A2, and B1 were acknowledged and congratulated. The parents were asked to encourage their children to take the following level of certification in 2024.

Closing the evening, a big welcome back treat awaited everyone in the community’s small hall on behalf of the St. Demetrios Greek School PTA.