New Academic Year Begins for St. Demetrios Greek School in Upper Darby, PA

The new academic year began for St. Demetrios Greek School in Upper Darby, PA, with a blessing by the parish’s presiding priest Fr. Alexandros Kaitidis. Photo: Steve Lambrou
UPPER DARBY, PA – The new school year for the Saint Demetrios Greek School in Upper Darby started on September 12 with the Agiasmos services blessing by the parish’s presiding priest Fr. Alexandros Kaitidis.
St. Demetrios Church was filled with over 75 returning students and about 15 new ones who were ready to reconnect with their friends and begin classes. In attendance were also the seven returning teachers as well as the new addition to this year’s teaching staff, Eleni Sanida, who brings with her over 15 years of teaching experience and love for Greek culture to the St. Demetrios Greek School.
Fr. Kaitidis and Greek School Principal Maria Markakis welcomed students, parents and grandparents and wished everyone a healthy and safe school year. A special greeting was given to this year’s Kindergarteners who will be learning in a newly renovated and organized classroom filled with visually stimulating tools to make their learning more enjoyable.
School Board President John Ginis and Principal Markakis presented some new standards in this year’s curriculum aimed to create a more supportive learning environment where students gain language skills, learn about culture, and acquire confidence to speak Greek. Another change that the principal announced is that as of October 1, St. Demetrios Greek School is offering online Greek language lessons for adults which will be done virtually by the school’s colleague in Greece. The program has already been met with interest and enthusiasm.
Before the students were escorted to their classrooms to meet their new teachers, the 11 students successful in passing the Ellinomathea Exams 2023 Levels A1, A2, and B1 were acknowledged and congratulated. The parents were asked to encourage their children to take the following level of certification in 2024.
Closing the evening, a big welcome back treat awaited everyone in the community’s small hall on behalf of the St. Demetrios Greek School PTA.
ASTORIA – A press conference was held on September 11 at Dionysos restaurant in Astoria to announce that tickets will be free for the upcoming Manolis Mitsias concert on Saturday, September 23 at the Queens Theater in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, celebrating 50 years of the gifted singer’s contribution to Greek music.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In