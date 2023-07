Society

Children cool themselves in a fountain of the central Syntagma square during a hot day in Athens, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Temperatures were expected to start climbing again from Thursday, rising as high as 44C, before a temporary dip in high temperatures next Monday and yet another period of scorching heat from Tuesday until Thursday, July 25-27, according to the latest update of the severe weather warning on the extended heatwave ‘Cleon’, which started in Greece on July 12.

According to the National Meteorological Service , high temperatures will continue to be restricted to the western parts of the country on Wednesday, while eastern Greece will be cooled by northerly winds in the Aegean Sea reaching 7 on the Beaufort scale.

On Thursday, however, the winds were expected to die down, causing temperatures to climb in all parts of Greece.