Never-Deployed Greek University Police Now Shifted to Other Duties

Politics

ATHENS – A highly-touted plan to put 1060 special police on university campuses to stifle violence has changed so that they won’t be allowed on campus grounds, in a radical move away from a vow to get tough.

New Citizen Protection Minister Notis Mitarakis said that the force “will not enter universities to play the part of a doorman. The role of the police is to assist and it will enter universities when needed,” he said, adding that “the universities themselves must have a more active role in their protection.”

He said that they will be will be integrated into the special guards after the scheme had run into a firestorm of opposition over Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ pledge make campuses safe .

“From September 1, we want the presence of police officers and traffic police on the streets to be more visible,” said Mitarakis, although he added that there could be an increase in foot patrols.

The major opposition SYRIZA that was routed in a July 25 second round of elections lambasted the decision – as it had the whole idea – and said it was a “fiasco” that cost 30 million euros ($33.53 million) in waste.

At the same time the National Ambulance Service faces severe shortages and people lose their lives without any help reaching them on a daily basis,” it said over the plan that was opposed by students and many faculty.

That’s despite occasional violence on campuses, students taking over buildings, radicals and outsiders seizing rooms, graffiti strewn almost everywhere and drug dealers also operating near some of them.

The Citizen Protection Ministry said that “contrary to what SYRIZA preaches, the Hellenic Police will obviously fully safeguard the security of university institutions, as it already does. No form of delinquency will be tolerated.”

“Given that the situation at Greek universities has improved, the way in which the Hellenic Police contributes to the security of universities is constantly being reviewed, always in cooperation with the university authorities, formulating a specific plan per institution, which will cover the overall security needs of the institutions at all levels,” it said.