x

July 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 80ºF

ATHENS 90ºF

Politics

Never-Deployed Greek University Police Now Shifted to Other Duties

July 13, 2023
By The National Herald
[362479] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΟΛΙΤΗ ΝΟΤΗ ΜΗΤΑΡΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΟΓΡΑΦΟΥΣ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Minister of Citizen Protection Notis Mitarakis meets with journalists, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (YORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A highly-touted plan to put 1060 special police on university campuses to stifle violence has changed so that they won’t be allowed on campus grounds, in a radical move away from a vow to get tough.

New Citizen Protection Minister Notis Mitarakis said that the force “will not enter universities to play the part of a doorman. The role of the police is to assist and it will enter universities when needed,” he said, adding that “the universities themselves must have a more active role in their protection.”

He said that they will be will be integrated into the special guards after the scheme had run into a firestorm of opposition over Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ pledge make campuses safe .

“From September 1, we want the presence of police officers and traffic police on the streets to be more visible,” said Mitarakis, although he added that there could be an increase in foot patrols.

The major opposition SYRIZA that was routed in a July 25 second round of elections lambasted the decision – as it had the whole idea – and said it was a “fiasco” that cost 30 million euros ($33.53 million) in waste.

At the same time the National Ambulance Service faces severe shortages and people lose their lives without any help reaching them on a daily basis,” it said over the plan that was opposed by students and many faculty.

That’s despite occasional violence on campuses, students taking over buildings, radicals and outsiders seizing rooms, graffiti strewn almost everywhere and drug dealers also operating near some of them.

The Citizen Protection Ministry said that “contrary to what SYRIZA preaches, the Hellenic Police will obviously fully safeguard the security of university institutions, as it already does. No form of delinquency will be tolerated.”

“Given that the situation at Greek universities has improved, the way in which the Hellenic Police contributes to the security of universities is constantly being reviewed, always in cooperation with the university authorities, formulating a specific plan per institution, which will cover the overall security needs of the institutions at all levels,” it said.

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis and Erdogan Now See New Era in Greece-Turkey Relations

ATHENS - It took a train crash in Greece and earthquake in Turkey but the two countries' rapprochement seems set to continue after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed talking at a NATO meeting.

Economy
Golden Visas for Rich Foreigners Bring Greece $1.1 Billion in 5 Months
Society
Young Boy Injured in Jet Ski Accident Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.