x

November 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 24ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

SPORTS

Netherlands Strikes Late to Beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup

November 21, 2022
By Associated Press
APTOPIX WCup Senegal Netherlands Soccer
Davy Klaassen of the Netherlands scores his side second goal during the World Cup, group A soccer match between Senegal and Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) – Louis van Gaal’s gambles at both ends of the field paid off for the Netherlands. Up front, Memphis Depay returned from injury as a second-half substitute to help spark the attack into life as the Netherlands scored two late goals to beat Senegal 2-0 Monday at the World Cup.

At the back, Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert pulled off three key saves to keep the African champions at bay after Van Gaal decided to give him his international debut in a key World Cup game and just two months after he was called into the national squad for the first time.

“His quality is he can stop balls and he did that three times today,” the Netherlands coach said, “and he did it perfectly.”

Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaasen provided the late goals to ensure the Dutch team’s winning start at its first World Cup appearance since 2014, when Van Gaal was also coach.

Gakpo rose to glance a header in from a cross by Frenkie de Jong in the 84th minute with the team’s first effort on target. Klaasen added a second right at the end of eight minutes of stoppage time by slotting in after Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy only weakly blocked a shot from Depay.

The orange-shirted Dutch fans had been subdued until the late strikes as Senegal was the more energetic team. The Senegalese drums and chants were the dominant sound from the stands for much of the game.

But Senegal’s main problem was predictable: Without injured forward Sadio Mane, it couldn’t convert any of its chances.

“I think we gave everything and I think we deserved at least a point from this game,” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said. “But, of course, Sadio being missing is a problem for us.”

Depay, who has only just recovered from a hamstring injury, was put on by Van Gaal with about 30 minutes to go after the veteran coach said the day before that he wasn’t sure if the Barcelona forward was ready for action.

He decided to see if he was and Depay responded by playing parts in both goals.

First, he linked up with De Jong near the edge of the area before the midfielder crossed to Gakpo for the first goal. Depay’s run and shot deep in injury time led to the second goal for Klaasen – one of four substitutes in the match. It sealed a Dutch victory and a 16th game unbeaten for the Netherlands since the 71-year-old Van Gaal, the oldest coach at the World Cup, returned from retirement last year to lead his country for a third time.

The substitutions provided “the breakthrough,” Van Gaal said. “Memphis was a big part of that.”

RELATED

SPORTS
Bale Salvages 1-1 Draw for Wales Against US in World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) - Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah’s first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw against the United States on Monday in the return to the World Cup for both nations.

International
World Cup Dismay for Qatar as Ecuador Wins Opening Game
International
European Teams Abandon Plan to Wear Armbands at World Cup

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

“Our Country, Stronger Than Ever, Celebrates Its Armed Forces” (Photos)

ATHENS - "Our country, this year stronger than ever, celebrates its Armed Forces.

NEW YORK – Checks in small amounts to unknown recipients, expenditures without the necessary explanations and without deposited invoices, cash transactions and some controlled cash flow assistance, among other items, are included in the findings of the financial audit of the Independent Financial Commission that examined the finances of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York, the details of which were communicated to The National Herald.

DOHA, Qatar (AP) - Louis van Gaal's gambles at both ends of the field paid off for the Netherlands.

ATHENS – Antonis Diamataris, Advisor to the Publishers of the Ethnikos Kirix and The National Herald, was received today by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his office at the Maximos Mansion.

WASHINGTON — Trailing badly in his Arizona Senate race as votes poured in, Republican Blake Masters went on Tucker Carlson's Fox News program and assigned blame to one person: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.