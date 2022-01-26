x

January 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Culture

Neil Young Reportedly Fights Spotify over Rogan and COVID

January 26, 2022
By Associated Press
Young Vs Rogan
This combination photo shows Neil Young in Calabasas, Calif., on May 18, 2016, left, and UFC announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan before a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle on Dec. 7, 2012. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK — It’s Neil Young vs Joe Rogan for the allegiance of Spotify. Or is it?

The veteran rocker fired off a public missive to his management on Monday, demanding that they remove his music from Spotify in protest of Rogan spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on his popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

But the letter soon disappeared from view on Young’s website, and on Tuesday afternoon music fans could still listen to “Heart of Gold,” “Rockin’ in the Free World” and other Young hits on the popular streaming site.

Representatives for Young and Spotify did not return repeated requests for comment on Tuesday.

In his letter, Young made the request because Spotify “is spreading false information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation,” according to Rolling Stone magazine.

Young said Spotify “can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

It may not be a choice Young’s management would want to force. Rogan’s podcast is wildly popular on Spotify. The 76-year-old rocker’s music has more than 6 million listeners, according to his artist’s page on Spotify.

Rogan provoked anger within the past month for interviewing Dr. Robert Malone on his podcast. Malone, an infectious disease specialist, has been banned for Twitter for spreading misinformation but has become a hero in the anti-vaccine community. He has questioned the COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness and falsely suggested that millions of people had been hypnotized into believing that the vaccines work to prevent serious disease.

A group of doctors and scientists have spread a petition online calling on Spotify to adopt policies to prevent the spread of misinformation on their platform.

Young has never been a rabid fan of Spotify. At his insistence, much of his music was removed from the platform for several months beginning in 2015 because of his concerns about audio quality.

 

RELATED

Music
Jury Awards Cardi B $1.25 Million in Defamation Lawsuit

ATLANTA — A federal jury in Atlanta has awarded $1,25 million to Cardi B in a defamation lawsuit against a celebrity news blogger who she says posted videos falsely stating the Grammy-winning rapper used cocaine, had contracted herpes and engaged in prostitution.

Music
Bobbe “Beegie” Adair, Jazz Pianist, Dies in Tennessee
Cinema
Sundance: “Descendant” Chronicles a Black History Uncovered

Top Stories

Society

ATHENS — A severe weather front has hit Greece, with below-freezing temperatures and snowfall in many parts of the country, including the capital Athens and many Aegean islands.

Events

BROOMALL, PA – The community of St Luke in Broomall held the annual cutting of the Vasilopita event on January 23.

Society

ATHENS – Women in Greece – those who survive – are coming out to report domestic violence that has become endemic in the county, with 5,705 cases in the first 10 months of 2021, when there was a rash of femicide.

Economy

Culture

Video

Biden Caught on Hot Mic Swearing at Fox News Reporter

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings