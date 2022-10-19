x

October 19, 2022

Neil Lennon Out as Coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus

October 19, 2022
By Associated Press
Omonia's head coach Neil Lennon looks on prior the start of a group E Europa League soccer match between Manchester United and Omonia at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

NICOSIA — Neil Lennon is out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus after less than eight months on the job.

The club’s announcement Tuesday followed a 1-0 loss to Nea Salamina and cited the team’s poor performance in the domestic league, despite an impressive run in European play.

The former coach of Scottish club Celtic took charge “during a difficult period” in March and led the team to a Cypriot Cup title as well as the Europa League group stage.

“Unfortunately, the continuing inconsistency in performance combined with a significant point loss in the championship, are the primary reasons that drove us to the decision to part ways,” the club said.

Lennon’s team had strong performances against Manchester United in the Europa League though lost both matches with an aggregate score of 4-2.

The club praised the 51-year-old Northern Irishman as having “etched his name on Omonia’s history” and said he deserves “the respect and recognition of us all.”

“Although we’re on different paths, the memories of our collaboration will unite us forever,” the club said.

Omonia is in seventh place in the championship standings.

 

