x

May 28, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Society

Nearly Half of Greek Drivers Say They’ve Been Drunk Behind The Wheel

May 27, 2024
By The National Herald
driver-drink
Image from freepik

ATHENS – It’s rare to see people drunk in public in Greece, where the legal age is 18 but even children can buy beer at kiosks without being questioned, but behind the wheel is another matter, with 44 percent of those surveyed saying they have driven intoxicated.

There has been a big drop in the number of alcohol related fatal driving accidents since 2000 but the poll of 2,191 people conducted by Ierax Analytix for the EUROKTEO MOT center in Thessaloniki showed nearly half admitted driving after drinking.

That rose compared to surveys from previous years, especially compared to 2018 when the European Road Safety Observatory reported that 19% said they drove under the influence  at least once in the last 30 days, still the fifth highest percentage in the European Union.

In 2013, there were 30,853 drunk driving violations according to data published last year by the Road Safety Observatory of the National Technical University of Athens.  although it’s unusual for police to set up road checks for inebriation.

By 2023 that had reached 33,394. After big drops violations reached 24,533 in 2022 and have kept going up since, no reasons given for the trend nor why there was a break in the number of cases that had gone up before falling.

The number of fatal road accidents in Greece is still precipitously high compared to the other 26 EU member states and while the number of deaths is lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 it rose in the two years after that.

Compared to the rest of the EU, Greece was the fourth worst in 2022 in fatalities per million inhabitants (71), with experts citing poor driving behavior. The EU average is 46 deaths per million inhabitants.

RELATED

Economy
Qatar – Tied to EU Corruption Scandal – Eyes Investments in Greece

ATHENS - Greece’s reachout to Qatar for closer diplomatic ties, trade and investments - despite an investigation into allegedly bribing European Parliament members, including Greece’s Eva Kaili - will see the country’s leader come to Athens.

Society
Turkey Plans Marine Parks in Aegean to Counter Greece’s Proposals
Politics
Greece Won’t Get French Frigate Warships in Water Until 2025, 2026

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Zelensky outcries to world from Kharkiv (VIDEO)

KHARKIV - Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has released a video plea calling on world leaders to attend a “peace summit” next month in Switzerland after a deadly Russian attack on a DIY hypermarket in Kharkiv on Saturday.

TEL AVIV, Israel  — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Monday that a “tragic mistake” had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and, according to local officials, killed at least 45 people.

ATHENS - It’s rare to see people drunk in public in Greece, where the legal age is 18 but even children can buy beer at kiosks without being questioned, but behind the wheel is another matter, with 44 percent of those surveyed saying they have driven intoxicated.

ATHENS - Greece’s reachout to Qatar for closer diplomatic ties, trade and investments - despite an investigation into allegedly bribing European Parliament members, including Greece’s Eva Kaili - will see the country’s leader come to Athens.

ATHENS - Responding to Greece’s plan to create marine parks in the Aegean Sea, Turkey said it would establish one as well, continuing to question sovereignty and upset that it wasn’t notified about the scheme.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.