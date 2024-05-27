Nearly Half of Greek Drivers Say They’ve Been Drunk Behind The Wheel

Society

ATHENS – It’s rare to see people drunk in public in Greece, where the legal age is 18 but even children can buy beer at kiosks without being questioned, but behind the wheel is another matter, with 44 percent of those surveyed saying they have driven intoxicated.

There has been a big drop in the number of alcohol related fatal driving accidents since 2000 but the poll of 2,191 people conducted by Ierax Analytix for the EUROKTEO MOT center in Thessaloniki showed nearly half admitted driving after drinking.

That rose compared to surveys from previous years, especially compared to 2018 when the European Road Safety Observatory reported that 19% said they drove under the influence at least once in the last 30 days, still the fifth highest percentage in the European Union.

In 2013, there were 30,853 drunk driving violations according to data published last year by the Road Safety Observatory of the National Technical University of Athens. although it’s unusual for police to set up road checks for inebriation.

By 2023 that had reached 33,394. After big drops violations reached 24,533 in 2022 and have kept going up since, no reasons given for the trend nor why there was a break in the number of cases that had gone up before falling.

The number of fatal road accidents in Greece is still precipitously high compared to the other 26 EU member states and while the number of deaths is lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 it rose in the two years after that.

Compared to the rest of the EU, Greece was the fourth worst in 2022 in fatalities per million inhabitants (71), with experts citing poor driving behavior. The EU average is 46 deaths per million inhabitants.