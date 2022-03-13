Greek Coast Guard Saves More than 100 Refugees off Paros

Society

ATHENS – After being accused by human rights groups and other activists of pushing back refugees trying to reach Greek islands, The Hellenic Coast Guard said it rescued more than 100 of them off the island of Paros on March 13.

Authorities said that was after receiving a distress call in late morning and that seven Coast Guard ships were sent in response and able to take aboard all those aboard craft trying to reach Greece, said Kathimerini.

There was no report on what caused the distress signal to be sent nor the nationalities of those saved, as they were to be taken to a migrant reception center