Near Tragedy Led Texas Greek Couple to Plan Victory Greek Restaurant

DALLAS – Greeks open restaurants and diners for a lot of reasons – family, love of food, they’re good at it – but for Lisa and Tom Georgalis the idea for Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge coming in 2024 in Dallas was a lot more personal.

“After our son’s near-fatal car accident, we decided that it was time to open Nikki, a concept we have been cultivating for over seven years,” the couple said in a press release, reported The Dallas Morning News.

“We felt an immense sense of victory in our son surviving the accident, and when the perfect location was presented to us we took it as a sign that it was time to finally bring our concept to life,” they said about what drove them.

The name Nikki comes from Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, a name that came to the owners after their son survived an accident, they said.

They also own Dallas’ Ivy Tavern so know the business of being restaurateurs very well indeed, the coming new place touching on their roots and heritage, although it will open for dinner and drinks only, featuring family recipes.