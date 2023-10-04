x

October 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

United States

Near Tragedy Led Texas Greek Couple to Plan Victory Greek Restaurant

October 4, 2023
By The National Herald
Gastronomy expert cooking succulent beef patty in hot pan while cooking gourmet dish for dinner service at restaurant.
(Photo: freepik.com/@ DCStudio)

DALLAS – Greeks open restaurants and diners for a lot of reasons – family, love of food, they’re good at it – but for Lisa and Tom Georgalis the idea for Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge coming in 2024 in Dallas was a lot more personal.

“After our son’s near-fatal car accident, we decided that it was time to open Nikki, a concept we have been cultivating for over seven years,” the couple said in a press release, reported The Dallas Morning News.

“We felt an immense sense of victory in our son surviving the accident, and when the perfect location was presented to us we took it as a sign that it was time to finally bring our concept to life,” they said about what drove them.

The name Nikki comes from Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, a name that came to the owners after their son survived an accident, they said.

They also own Dallas’ Ivy Tavern so know the business of being restaurateurs very well indeed, the coming new place touching on their roots and heritage, although it will open for dinner and drinks only, featuring family recipes.

RELATED

Church
Pope Francis Opens a Big Vatican Meeting on the Church’s Future and Says ‘Everyone’ is Welcome

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis opened a big meeting on the future of the Catholic Church on Wednesday by saying it was in need of repair to make it a place of welcome for "everyone, everyone, everyone," not a rigid barricade riven by fears and ideology.

United States
Third-Generation Greek-American Sisters Carry on Stamoolis 114-Year Legacy
Events
THI’s 4th Annual Venture Impact Awards Now Open for Applications

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.