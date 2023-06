Politics

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Corinth and Loutraki on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/ND PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will resume his pre-election campaign on Tuesday after testing negative for the coronavirus.

Mitsotakis shared a photo on his personal Instagram account displaying the negative Covid test, accompanied by the caption “The good news of the day.”

According to sources from the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, his first stop on Tuesday’s tour will be Nea Ionia, followed by visits to Kavala, Thassos, and Drama on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis received a diagnosis of coronavirus on Friday, June 2, which led to the cancellation of his planned trip to Mount Athos.