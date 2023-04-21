NBA Will Run Basketball Camp at Costa Navarino Resort in Greece

Greece

COSTA NAVARINO – Ranked Number 9 in the world as a basketball power, Greece will host a U.S. National Basketball Association school at the Costa Navarino luxury resort on the Peloponnese.

The NBA said it will partner with the resort’s operator TEMES for the program that will open June 8 and feature current and former stars from the league to further promote the game and admit players 6-18 and adults to develop skills.

This is the first international agreement between the NBA and a tourist resort in Europe for running a basketball academy, offering 5-day, 3-day and one day events and courses.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Costa Navarino as part of our continued commitment to develop basketball for young people” said Associate Vice President of Basketball Operations for Europe and the Middle East Neal Meyer.