x

April 21, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Greece

NBA Will Run Basketball Camp at Costa Navarino Resort in Greece

April 21, 2023
By The National Herald
2_Navarino Hills - International Olympic Academy Golf Courses_by Costa Navarino
(File Photo: Costa Navarino)

COSTA NAVARINO – Ranked Number 9 in the world as a basketball power, Greece will host a U.S. National Basketball Association school at the Costa Navarino luxury resort on the Peloponnese.

The NBA said it will partner with the resort’s operator TEMES for the program that will open June 8 and feature current and former stars from the league to further promote the game and admit players 6-18 and adults to develop skills.

This is the first international agreement between the NBA and a tourist resort in Europe for running a basketball academy, offering 5-day, 3-day and one day events and courses.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Costa Navarino as part of our continued commitment to develop basketball for young people” said Associate Vice President of Basketball Operations for Europe and the Middle East Neal Meyer.

RELATED

SPORTS
Tsitsipas Beats Shapovalov, Reaches Barcelona Quarterfinals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open by defeating Danis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday.

Greece
Fearing Violence, Greece Keeps Fans away from Cup Final
SPORTS
AEK’s Captain Sergio Araujo is Done for Remainder of the Season

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.