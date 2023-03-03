NBA Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brothers Invest in MLS’ Nashville SC

SPORTS

From left to right: Alex, Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo pose with Nashville SC jerseys for the official announcement that they are investing in the MLS club. (Photo:twitter/NashvilleSC)

NASHVILLE, TN. – Milwaukee Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex have joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer’s Nashville SC, alongside Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg, and media personality Reese Witherspoon, her husband Jim Toth, and Tennessee Titans’ running back Derrick Henry, the team announced on Monday. However, the terms of the investment have not been disclosed.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stated that he and his brothers “knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with,” adding that he had always dreamed of owning a soccer team. His father was a professional soccer player, and it was the first sport he fell in love with in Greece, he said.

In a statement, principal owner John Ingram said: “Filip and Giannis are not just amazing athletes – they are ambassadors for their respective sports, role models for millions and advocates in their hometowns and worldwide. We share a common belief that our teams not only play to the highest standards but also lift up their communities and help those who need it most.”

Nashville SC began its 2023 season with a 2-0 win against New York City FC and plays at the 30,000-seat GEODIS Park, which opened last season.