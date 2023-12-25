x

December 25, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

USA

NBA MVP Joel Embiid Won’t Play in 76ers-Heat Christmas Game because of Ankle Issue

December 25, 2023
By Associated Press
Raptors 76ers Basketball
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, tries to get by Toronto Raptors' Dennis Schroder, center, and Jakob Poeltl during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

MIAMI — Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid will not play in Philadelphia’s Christmas night game against the Miami Heat, with the 76ers ruling him out because of a sprained right ankle.

Embiid did not fly with the Sixers on Sunday to Miami. He got hurt during Friday’s win over Toronto.

It’ll be the fourth game Embiid has missed this season for the 76ers, who are third in the Eastern Conference and fourth overall in the NBA, entering Monday with a 20-8 record. He has been on a tear in December, averaging 40.2 points and 12.6 rebounds on 61% shooting in nine appearances so far this month.

For the season, Embiid is averaging a league-best 35 points per game — on pace right now to win his third consecutive scoring title. He’s had at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last 13 games, the NBA’s longest such streak since 1972 when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it in 16 straight contests.

Embiid played most of Friday’s game against the Raptors after hurting the ankle while trying to block a shot midway through the first quarter. He was scoreless at that point, had 11 points by halftime and scored 20 more in the second half.

The team evaluated Embiid’s status over the weekend and determined that him playing Monday wouldn’t be wise. It’s possible he could rejoin the team for its game Wednesday at Orlando.

The Heat may be without Jimmy Butler on Monday. Butler has missed Miami’s last two games with a calf strain and did not practice Sunday, though he was listed as questionable for the nationally televised matchup against the 76ers.

Embiid’s absence makes the Heat-76ers game the only one on the NBA’s Christmas quintuple header slate that won’t feature a previous winner of the MVP award. The Milwaukee-New York game includes Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Denver-Golden State game has Nikola Jokic for the Nuggets and Stephen Curry for the Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against Boston has four-time MVP LeBron James and the Phoenix-Dallas nightcap includes Suns forward Kevin Durant.

 

RELATED

USA
Dolphins nip Cowboys 22-20 on Jason Sanders’ Last-second Field Goal, Secure Playoff Spot

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jason Sanders had waited all season for this moment.

USA
Report: Jets Owner Decides that Coach Saleh and GM Douglas Will Return Next Season
USA
Kuzmenko Scores 2 as Canucks Move Atop Western Conference with 7-4 win over Sharks

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

At least 15 People Dead after a Mass Shooting at a Prague University (Vid)

PRAGUE (AP) — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing 10 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.

ATHENS - You can’t tell by the booming business in cafes and coffee shops and bustling streets with the COVID-19 pandemic all but forgotten but Greeks aren’t as happy as most everyone else in other European Union countries.

ATHENS - A group calling itself the Armed Proletarian Justice said it planted an explosive device near a Greek riot police headquarters by the Zografou University campus that was discovered and defused on Dec.

NICOSIA - The construction of the cable section of the first leg of the Greece-Cyprus-Israel interconnection (the Crete-Cyprus interconnection) began with the order Nexans got from Greece's Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), responsible for the project, to 'reserve' the necessary slot for the production of cables and to start relevant procedures.

MIAMI — Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid will not play in Philadelphia's Christmas night game against the Miami Heat, with the 76ers ruling him out because of a sprained right ankle.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.